3 men charged in Brantford hotel shooting, 2 already charged in death of Toronto boy: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brantford have charged three men following a shooting at a hotel in the city, two of whom have already been charged in the killing of a 12-year-old boy in Toronto.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Comfort Inn on King George Road around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 and learned that four suspects arrived at the hotel in a vehicle and fired multiple shots into a ground-level room.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door vehicle in what investigators believed to be a targeted incident.

BPS Charge Three Suspects for Nov 7 Hotel Shooting: https://t.co/pO6JozMqa5 pic.twitter.com/dopkFmgmqY — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) December 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in the shooting, and police say they are still looking for a fourth suspect.

Brantford police, with assistance from the Toronto police guns and gangs unit and Toronto police homicide unit, say they investigated links between this incident and the shooting of four victims later that same day on Stong Court in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area of Toronto, which claimed the life of Dante Andreatta Marroquin.

Andreatta Marroquin was walking with his mother near Jane Street and Stong Court, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 7 when shots were fired by people in one vehicle toward another vehicle. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Four others were also injured.

Investigators allege evidence connects the accused to both shooting incidents.

Brantford police have charged Rashawn Chambers, 24, of Brantford, Jahwayne Smart, 25, of Toronto, and Cjay Hobbs, 27 of Toronto, with 24 offences, including two counts each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound.

Chambers and Smart are also charged in the death of Andreatta Marroquin.

1:06 Toronto mayor says city mourning the death of 12-year-old boy killed following shooting Toronto mayor says city mourning the death of 12-year-old boy killed following shooting – Nov 12, 2020