Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Driver of getaway vehicle in 3 Toronto homicides facing 1st-degree murder charges: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video '12-year-old boy critically injured in North York shooting' 12-year-old boy critically injured in North York shooting
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 7): Toronto police say a 12-year-old boy was among four injured in a shooting in North York Saturday afternoon. Police said the boy was walking with his mother in the area when he was hit by a stray bullet. Morganne Campbell reports – Nov 7, 2020

Toronto police say a 27-year-old man who recently fled to Nova Scotia has been charged in connection with the first-degree murders of three people, including a 12-year-old boy who was an innocent bystander during a north-end shooting.

During a news conference at 31 Division Tuesday afternoon, Homicide Squad Insp. Hank Idsinga told reporters the accused in the case was arrested after getting off a plane in Halifax on Thursday.

The arrest of the accused came on the same day when Toronto police announced two suspects were charged with first-degree murder of 12-year-old Dante Andreatta Marroquin.

Read more: 2 charged in ‘brazen’ shooting that left innocent 12-year-old boy in life-threatening condition

Andreatta Marroquin was walking with his mother near Jane Street and Stong Court, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 7 when shots were fired by people in one vehicle toward another vehicle. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Four others were also injured.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It was alleged on Tuesday that the 27-year-old suspect drove the vehicle carrying those suspects.

Idsinga said the accused was also charged in connection with the murders of 21-year-old rap artist Dimarjio Jenkins, also known as Houdini, in May and of 27-year-old Hamdi Zakarie in October.

Read more: Dramatic videos show moments leading up to shooting death of Toronto rap artist Houdini

“His role in facilitating those murders was that of the driver of the vehicle,” he said.

Police announced Toronto resident Cjay Hobbs was charged with three counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday after being brought back to Toronto from Nova Scotia. He is set to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto murdersDimarjio JenkinsHoudini TorontoCjay HobbsDante AndreattaDante Andreatta MarroquinHamdi Zakarie
Flyers
More weekly flyers