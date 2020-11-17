Driver of getaway vehicle in 3 Toronto homicides facing 1st-degree murder charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 27-year-old man who recently fled to Nova Scotia has been charged in connection with the first-degree murders of three people, including a 12-year-old boy who was an innocent bystander during a north-end shooting.

During a news conference at 31 Division Tuesday afternoon, Homicide Squad Insp. Hank Idsinga told reporters the accused in the case was arrested after getting off a plane in Halifax on Thursday.

The arrest of the accused came on the same day when Toronto police announced two suspects were charged with first-degree murder of 12-year-old Dante Andreatta Marroquin.

Andreatta Marroquin was walking with his mother near Jane Street and Stong Court, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 7 when shots were fired by people in one vehicle toward another vehicle. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Four others were also injured.

It was alleged on Tuesday that the 27-year-old suspect drove the vehicle carrying those suspects.

Idsinga said the accused was also charged in connection with the murders of 21-year-old rap artist Dimarjio Jenkins, also known as Houdini, in May and of 27-year-old Hamdi Zakarie in October.

“His role in facilitating those murders was that of the driver of the vehicle,” he said.

Police announced Toronto resident Cjay Hobbs was charged with three counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday after being brought back to Toronto from Nova Scotia. He is set to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

