Crime

Police warn of ‘violent offender’ who will be living in Edmonton area

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a man they call a violent offender who will be living in the Edmonton area.
A man Edmonton police describe as a violent offender will soon be living in the area and police believe there are “reasonable grounds” to believe he will commit another offence while in the community.

According to a news release, Kelly Weir’s violent offences have often resulted in physical harm to his victims. He is quick to anger if he feels he is being challenged and often carries weapons, police said.

Police also warned the 55-year-old’s risk of violent behaviour increases “significantly” if under the influence of intoxicants, particularly alcohol.

“This anger and violence can be directed at anyone that he comes into contact with in the community,” the news release said.

Weir has been placed under a number of conditions including a curfew, not consuming any alcohol or cannabis and to not be in possession of weapons of any kind.

While police said anyone with information about any breaches can contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, the news release did warn this information is being released so the public can take “suitable precautionary measures” and is not released to encourage vigilante action.

