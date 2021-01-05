Menu

Crime

Alleged impaired driver refuses to stop for police before committing break-in: Orillia OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 12:10 pm
Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, police say they received a report of a man behind the wheel of a parked vehicle in a parking lot on Murphy Road. Don Mitchell / Global News

Orillia OPP say they’ve charged a man after he refused to stop for officers, then tried to enter two properties on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police say they received a report of a man behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a lot on Murphy Road. According to police, the man wasn’t responding to people knocking on the window.

Before officers arrived, police say the driver woke up and drove the vehicle out of the parking lot.

Afterward, an officer observed the vehicle a short distance away and tried to conduct a traffic stop since it was believed that the driver was impaired.

Police say the driver fled, and a short time later, officers received a call from a homeowner who reported that a man had entered a garage before fleeing on foot.

OPP arrested the suspect a few minutes later, and the officer was able to identify him as the driver from earlier.

According to Orillia OPP Const. Ted Donglemans, the suspect also entered a nearby home that was under construction, where his vehicle was found parked.

Marcel Diotte, 55, from Bracebridge, was subsequently charged with impaired driving, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, dangerous driving, fleeing from a peace officer, driving while prohibited, breaking and entering into a place, breaking and entering into a home, possession of break-in instruments and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Diotte was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court in December.

