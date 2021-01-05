Residential parking ban in effect for Winnipeg streets on Thursday

If you don’t want to get a $150 ticket, the City of Winnipeg is urging you to “know your zone.”
Plowing of residential streets begins Thursday morning, which means a residential parking ban has been declared and goes into effect Jan. 7 at 7 a.m.
Winnipeggers can find their snow zones with an online lookup tool on the city’s website, by using the Know Your Zone app or by calling 311.
If your street is scheduled to be cleared, you’re asked to move your vehicle to avoid getting ticketed and/or towed.
Trending Stories
This week’s plowing schedule:
- Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones D, G, H, P and S
- Thursday from 7 p.m. to Friday at 7 a.m.: zones E, F, J, K, L, M, N and R
- Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones B, I O, Q, T, U and V
- Friday from 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.: Zone A
- Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zone C
Behind the scenes of city snow plows
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments