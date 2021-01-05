Residential parking ban in effect for Winnipeg streets on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

If you don’t want to get a $150 ticket, the City of Winnipeg is urging you to “know your zone.”

Plowing of residential streets begins Thursday morning, which means a residential parking ban has been declared and goes into effect Jan. 7 at 7 a.m.

Winnipeggers can find their snow zones with an online lookup tool on the city’s website, by using the Know Your Zone app or by calling 311.

A Residential Parking Ban will be in effect starting Thursday, January 7 at 7 a.m. Help us clear our streets safely & efficiently over the next few days. Know Your Zone. https://t.co/m4eY6ngpZQ #winnipeg pic.twitter.com/HwUZU7yt1U — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 5, 2021

If your street is scheduled to be cleared, you’re asked to move your vehicle to avoid getting ticketed and/or towed.

This week’s plowing schedule:

Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones D, G, H, P and S

Thursday from 7 p.m. to Friday at 7 a.m.: zones E, F, J, K, L, M, N and R

Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones B, I O, Q, T, U and V

Friday from 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.: Zone A

Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zone C

