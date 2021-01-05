Menu

Traffic

Residential parking ban in effect for Winnipeg streets on Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 12:02 pm
A grader plows a Winnipeg street.
A grader plows a Winnipeg street. Randall Paull / Global News / File

If you don’t want to get a $150 ticket, the City of Winnipeg is urging you to “know your zone.”

Plowing of residential streets begins Thursday morning, which means a residential parking ban has been declared and goes into effect Jan. 7 at 7 a.m.

Winnipeggers can find their snow zones with an online lookup tool on the city’s website, by using the Know Your Zone app or by calling 311.

Read more: Snowfall brings extended snow route parking ban in Winnipeg

If your street is scheduled to be cleared, you’re asked to move your vehicle to avoid getting ticketed and/or towed.

This week’s plowing schedule:

  • Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones D, G, H, P and S
  • Thursday from 7 p.m. to Friday at 7 a.m.: zones E, F, J, K, L, M, N and R
  • Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones B, I O, Q, T, U and V
  • Friday from 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.: Zone A
  • Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zone C
