Poll shows nearly half of Canadians visited loved ones during the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

A survey conducted found that nearly half of Canadians polled visited loved ones over the recent holidays.

The survey, conducted by the firm Léger in collaboration with the Association for Canadian Studies, indicates that 48 per cent of respondents visited people who do not reside with them, while 50 per cent refrained from doing so.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 2,546 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths as hospitalizations climb

In the weeks leading up to the holiday break, public health officials from various governments in Canada called on people to greatly limit their contact due to sharp increases in coronavirus cases across the country.

The survey indicates that 62 per cent of respondents have little or no confidence that the spread of COVID-19 in communities can be contained over the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hundreds of Canadian health experts call for action on airborne spread of COVID-19

On the other hand, 87 per cent of survey participants would support a total foreign travel ban if enacted, at least before a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada occurs.

The survey was carried out among 1,506 people between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, when the news reported that several Canadian elected officials had decided to travel abroad for the holidays.

-The Canadian Press