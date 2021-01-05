Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 5

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

All long-term care residents, staff in Toronto, Peel, York, Windsor-Essex to be vaccinated by Jan. 21

The Ontario government says it is prioritizing long-term care homes in hotspot regions such as Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Officials said they hope to vaccinate all residents, health care workers and caregivers in long-term care homes in those areas by Jan. 21 with a dose.

The government said nearly 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered to 24 long-term care homes by Jan. 3. Another 4,000 doses will be given between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, the government said. The province received nearly 53,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 30.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,128 new cases on Tuesday:

Of those:

778 were in Toronto

614 were in Peel Region

213 were in York Region

172 were in Durham Region

128 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 3,128 new coronavirus cases, more than 1,300 people hospitalized

Ontario is reporting 3,128 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 197,360.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,730 as 51 more deaths were reported.

Ontario reported the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began with 1,347 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 157 from the previous day), with 352 patients in an intensive care unit (up by 19) and 245 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 51).

The government said 35,152 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 2,015 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,830 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 35 deaths.

There are 216 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,097 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,101 active cases among staff — down by 63 cases and down by 39 cases, respectively, in the last day.