New dining experience gains popularity in the Okanagan

A new dining experience has become popular around the world and now they are popping up around the Okanagan.

That experience: dining bubbles, where restaurants have created unique ways to bring guests together safely while practicing social distancing.

“It gave us an opportunity to still serve as many tables as we could but keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Ruth Hanbury, Frind Estate Winery’s general manager.

The 10 dining bubbles at the lakefront winery have been a hit since they went up in December, seating up to six people so they can enjoy the outdoors while staying warm through the winter.

“I think the domes are here to stay,” said Hanbury. “So many of us are here in the Okanagan because we love the beautiful weather and love being outside.”

A dining bubble nestled in an outdoor garden patio at the Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café in Kelowna is one that plays host to a unique winter experience.

“It’s a four-course meal which Luigi (Coccaro, Curious Café owner) has come up with our chefs and people can have a nice dining experience in their six and just for a brief moment forget what’s going on,” said Ryan Chodola, bar manager at Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café.

Osoyoos’ Junction 3 Coffee House co-owners Sara van der Hoeven and Hart Pauls saw a need early on to utilize its outdoor space while keeping patrons warm and still maintaining social distancing practices.

“The reason that we did it was to give our customers a different experience something fun and something that they can enjoy,” said Van der Hoeven. “It’s something that no one else really had and it would put it on the map and make it different.”

The co-owners installed two in October and are waiting on two more to arrive.

It seems like this is one pandemic trend that won’t be going away after the final vaccinations are administered and we find our way back to normal.

