Coronavirus: New Year’s celebrations altered by restrictions

Face masks, social distancing, limits on patrons and no booze after 10 p.m.

These are just some of the restrictions establishments are having to tap dance around, as they prepare for what is usually one of the busiest nights of the year.

Bar owners are being forced to think outside the box, to accommodate customers who want to put 2020 to bed and ring in a new year.

The owner of The Curious Café’, Luigi Coccaro have also been forced to get creative.

“Obviously the (restrictions) change the concept of New Year’s Eve but I think this whole year everybody has adapting and pivoting.” Coccaro noted I don’t think people are going to mind celebrating a little earlier and going to bed a little earlier and not waking up with a hangover,” Coccaro said.

Opinions about the restrictions amongst potential diners and bar goers in Kelowna appears to be mixed.

“I think it’s not very sensible that they are open in the first place,” one resident told Global Okanagan.

“I think (the restrictions) are quite excessive” noted another.

Like them or not, some owners like Jared Lee argue they’ll only help expedite life returning to normal life in the New Year.

“Abiding by all the restrictions is super important.” Said Lee.

“If we see this revolt against the restrictions, that kind of stuff is only going to delay everything and we’re not in it for that.”

Restrictions will remain in place until at least January 8th here in BC.

