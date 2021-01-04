Nova Scotia flags potential COVID-19 exposure in Halifax locations, flights

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of potential exposure to the coronavirus at two locations in Halifax and two flights.

Potential exposure may have occurred at the following stores in Halifax:

Sobeys (1120 Queen St.) on Jan. 3 between 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Superstore (1075 Barrington St.) on Jan. 3 between 9:30 – 11 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the province asks anyone who worked at or visited these locations at the specified time and date should fill out an online self-assessment form and book a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms.

Individuals exposed to the virus at these locations may develop symptoms until Jan. 17. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 are required to self-isolate while waiting for test results.

Potential exposure on flights

The province is also advising of a potential exposure to the virus on flight Air Canada flight 614 travelling Dec. 19 from Toronto at 4 p.m. to Halifax, landing at 6 p.m.

While the two-week incubation period for this exposure ended on Jan. 2, passengers in rows 26-32 and seats C, D, E and F are asked to immediately book a test for COVID-19.

A positive case in a passenger on a flight that occurred last week was also identified.

Passengers aboard Air Canada flight 622, travelling on Dec. 31 from Toronto at 7:04 p.m., landing in Halifax at 9:57 p.m. are asked to continue to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms due to potential exposure.

Passengers in rows 21-27 seats A, B, C and D are asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately book a test for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.

Symptoms of exposure on this flight may develop until Jan. 14.

