Coronavirus: 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 45 active

KFL&A Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Monday, with 45 active cases.

In a community update posted to Twitter Monday afternoon, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health, thanked the region for taking efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Kieran Moore is back for another year of Ask the MOH videos! Here is an update on the COVID-19 situation in #KFLA for Monday, January 4, 2021. https://t.co/6BaEzB4FHc pic.twitter.com/vH9QzdnYSI — MOH@kflaph.ca (@MOHKFLA) January 4, 2021

In mid-December, active cases had gone above 100, with an all-time high of 112 active cases hitting Dec. 12. Moore said the region has been able to cut down active cases, which have been hovering between 40 to 50 over the last few weeks.

Since Dec. 30 alone, 34 cases have resolved, and new cases have been popping up at a lesser pace.

Moore also thanked members of the community for getting tested.

“What’s helping us is that we maintain a very high testing rate,” he said, adding that over 3,000 people had been tested last week.

Of those tests, few are receiving position results.

As of Jan. 4, the Kingston region per cent positivity rate stands at 19.2 cases per 100,000 per week, just a fraction of Ontario’s 134 cases or Peel’s 197 cases per 100,000 per week.

Moore warned that it’s possible that more cases could be coming, as the full impact of gatherings over the holidays will be felt over the next 10 days.

“We’re not through the woods yet,” he said.

He asked the community to continue to stay home and to monitor for symptoms.

Currently there is no influenza activity in the region, so if you have any flu-like symptoms “it’s COVID until proven otherwise,” Moore finished.

In total, the region has seen 581 cases of the virus since March, 536 of which are now resolved.