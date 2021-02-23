New B.C. COVID-19 school exposures in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

As students, staff and teachers head back to school Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Global News is tracking any new COVID-19 school exposures here.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Bella Coola/Hagensborg:

Nusatsum Elementary – Exposure Jan. 6

Gibsons:

Elphinstone Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 11

Richmond:

A. R. MacNeill Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 20 to 22 and Feb. 1

Ecole Hugh McRoberts Secondary – Exposures Feb. 10, 11

James Whiteside Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25 and Feb. 10, 11

John G. Diefenbaker Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 to 4

R.C Palmer Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 4, 5

R. M. Grauer Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 5, 9 to 11

Steveston–London Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 1, 3 and 10

Westwind Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and Feb. 2

North Vancouver:

Brooksbank Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 25 to 29

Carisbrooke Elementary – Exposures Feb. 11 and 12

Carson Graham Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 17

École Argyle Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12

École Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Jan. 28, Feb. 1, 8, 9 and 10

École Larson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 10 and 11

École Windsor Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17, 18

Highlands Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 and 3

Queen Mary Community Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 13, Feb. 17

Seymour Heights Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10

Sherwood Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 to 5

Sutherland Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, and 28

Upper Lynn Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12

Westview Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 5

Sea to Sky:

Don Ross Middle (Brackendale) – Exposure Jan. 11

Ecole La Passerelle (Whistler) – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28

Garibaldi Highlands Elementary (Squamish) – Exposure on Feb. 2

Howe Sound Secondary (Squamish) – Exposure Feb. 11

L’Ecole Vallee De Pemberton (Pemberton) Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27

Mamquam Elementary School (Squamish) – Exposure on Jan. 12 to 15, 18

Pemberton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28

Signal Hill Elementary (Pemberton) – Exposures Jan. 27, 28

Spring Creek Community School (Whistler) – Exposure on Jan. 6 to 8, 12, 15

Valleycliffe Elementary – Exposure Jan. 22

Whistler Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 14, 18, 19, 28, Feb. 10 and 11

Sunshine Coast:

École Chatelech Secondary (Sechelt) – Exposures on Jan. 13, 14, 18, 21, 25, 26

Vancouver:

Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4 and 5

Britannia Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11

Captain James Cook Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 26 and 27

Collingwood Neighbourhood School – Exposures Jan. 25, 27

David Oppenheimer Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 11 to 13, 15, 17, 18, 19

Dr. HN MacCorkindale Elementary – Exposure Jan. 8

Elsie Roy Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8 and Feb. 8, 9

Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 22, Feb. 1 to 3

False Creek Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11

General Gordon Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and 29

Gladstone Secondary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18

Grandview ¿uuqinak’uuh Elementary – Exposures Feb. 9 to 11

Hastings Elementary – Exposure Feb. 11

John Oliver Secondary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 26, 27, Feb. 16, 17, 18

Kerrisdale Annex Elementary School – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Killarney Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, Feb. 11

King George Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 8

Kitsilano Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and 29, Feb. 2, 8, 9 and 10

Lord Beaconsfield Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10

Lord Byng Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8-10

Lord Roberts School Annex – Exposures Jan. 13-15, 19, 20, Feb. 8

Lord Selkirk Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14

Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 11, 16

Magee Secondary – Exposures Jan. 19 to 22, and 25

Nootka Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4 and 5

Quilchena Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3 to 5, 8 to 11

Shaughnessy Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Sherwood Park Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 2 to 5

Simon Fraser Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2

Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 26 to 28

Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5

Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 13 to 15, 18 to 19, Jan. 21 to 22, 25 and Feb. 1

Sir Matthew Begbie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6

Sir Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, 11 to 13

Spectrum Program, Vancouver School District, Feb. 9 and 10

Templeton Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 9

Thunderbird ŠXʷƏXʷAʔƏS Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4 and 9

University Hill Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 9

Vancouver Technical Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8

Windermere Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 22, Feb. 16, 17, 18

West Vancouver:

Chartwell Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14

École Cedardale Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4 and 11

École Pauline Johnson Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 15

Hollyburn Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2

Ridgeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8

Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28

Sentinel Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 8 and Feb. 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11

West Bay Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 to 5

West Vancouver Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 2 to 5

School District 93 (Conseil scolaire francophone):

École André-Piolat, North Vancouver – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17, 18

École Secondaire Jules-Verne, Vancouver – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11

Independent Schools:

Brainboost Education (Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12

Collingwood School Morven Campus (West Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10

Crofton House School – Exposure on Jan. 19, 20

Fraser Academy (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9

Little Flower Academy (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 12

Mulgrave Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22

Notre Dame Regional Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, Feb. 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19

Our Lady of Sorrows School (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 9, 10 and 16

Shalhevet Girls High School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 26

St. Augustine School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 15

St. Edmund’s Elementary (North Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 4 and 8

St. Francis of Assisi Preschool (Vancouver) – Exposure Jan. 4

St. George’s School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 25, 27 to 29, Feb. 11

St. Patrick’s Regional Secondary (Vancouver) – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25

St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School (North Vancouver) – Exposures Dec. 16, 17, 30, 31 and Jan. 13 to 15

Stratford Hall, (Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Tsleil-Waututh Nation School (North Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 1 to 3

Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Feb. 10 to 12, 17

Vancouver College: Exposure Jan. 13

West Coast Christian School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 13

West Point Grey Academy (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 11, 16, 17

York House School – Exposure on Jan. 26, 27

Dr. Patricia Daly speaks out about controversy over COVID-19 transparency

Island Health

Black Creek:

Miracle Beach Elementary (on school bus route) – Exposures Jan. 4-8

Campbell River:

Carihi Secondary – Exposures Feb. 10, 11 and 16

Timberline Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 18

Chemainus:

Chemainus Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 25, 26, 27, 28, Feb. 8, 16 to 18

Comox:

Ecole au-Coeur-de-L’isle – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Courtenay:

Glacier View Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 17 and 18

George P. Vanier Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 16 and 17

NIDES/ Navigation SD71 Distance Education – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6

Queneesh Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17

Crofton:

Crofton Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 25, 27

Duncan:

Alexander Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13-15

Duncan Christian School – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15

Cowichan Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6, 7, 25, 26, 27, 28

Quamichan Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5

Ladysmith:

Ladysmith Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 5, 8 to 10, 16 to 18

Lake Cowichan:

Lake Cowichan School – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28

Lantzville:

Aspengrove School – Exposures on Feb. 18 and 19

Nanaimo:

Bayview Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 25, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9

Brechin Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1

John Barsby Community – Exposure Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 1

Nanaimo District Secondary – Exposure Jan. 27, 28, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 8

Rock City Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1

Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4, 5

Parksville:

École Ballenas Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 22 and 25

Lake Cowichan School – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25

Woodwinds PASS Alternate School – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22

Shawningan Lake:

Shawningan Lake School – Exposures Jan. 18-20

Saanichton:

Stelly’s Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1

Victoria:

Ecole Macaulay Elementary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22

Glanford Middle School – Exposures on Feb 8 to10, 11 and 17

Royal Bay Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15

St. Michaels University School (*Junior School) – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6

View Royal Elementary – Exposure Jan. 27

Fraser Health

Abbotsford:

Abbotsford Middle – Exposure on Feb. 1

Abbotsford Senior – Exposure Jan. 4, 6, 11, 12, 22, 25

Abbotsford Traditional Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 11, 18, 19, 20

Abbotsford Traditional Senior Secondary – Exposures Jan. 26, 27

Alexander Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6

Centennial Park Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11

Chief Dan George Middle – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22

Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 25, 26, 28 and Feb. 8, 9, 10

Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle – Exposures Jan. 4, 5 and Feb. 16 and 17

Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13 and 14, Feb. 1 and 2

Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 25, 26

Godson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10

Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 8, 11, 12, 22, 25, Feb. 8

Jackson Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 22

John MacLure Community School – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5

Margaret Stenersen Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, Feb. 9 to 11

McMillan Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18

Mountain Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 12

Prince Charles Elementary – Exposure Jan. 28

Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures 4, 5, 6, 15, 22, 25, 26 and Feb. 2 and 3

Robert Bateman Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4 and 5, 27, 28, Feb. 16, 17

Ross Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 8

Ten Broeck Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8

Terry Fox Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11

Upper Sumas Elementary – Exposure Jan. 13

William A. Fraser Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20

W.J. Mouat Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 15, 25, Feb. 1 to 5

Yale Secondary – Exposure Jan. 8, 11, 12, 13, Feb. 2 and 3, 9, 11

Burnaby:

Alpha Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 9 to 11

Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13

Aubrey Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 8

Brantford Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15

Burnaby South Community and Continuing Education – Exposure on Jan. 28

Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 21, 22, Feb. 12

Burnaby Winter Club Hockey 2 Team – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4 and 6

Burnaby Youth HUB – Exposures Jan. 20, 22, 25, 26

Byrne Creek Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 11, 12, 13, 14, 29, Feb. 3 to 5, 8, 9 and 12

Cameron Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 19

Capitol Hill Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1, 2 and 8

Cariboo Hill Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 11 to 15, Feb. 2 to 5

Chaffey-Burke Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Douglas Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8 to 12, 16

Ecole Inman Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16

Ecole Marlborough Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16

École Seaforth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10

Holy Cross Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4

Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4

Montecito Elementary – Exposures Jan. 26 to 28

Moscrop Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11

Stride Avenue Community Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3 to 5

Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposures Feb. 5, 8 to 12

Westridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27

Chilliwack:

AD Rundle Middle – Exposure on Feb. 8 to 11

Chilliwack Middle – Exposures Jan. 15, 17, 18 and Feb. 1

Chilliwack Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 13, 14, 15, Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10

FG Leary Fine Arts Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

GW Graham Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 19, 20, 21

Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 8 to 10

Mount Slesse Middle – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 18, Feb. 8 to 10

Promontory Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 15, 18, 22, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10

Robertson Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27

Sardis Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15, 18

Sardis Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6

Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6

Vedder Elementary – Exposures Jan. 8, 11, 12, 19, 20, Feb. 9 to 11

Vedder Middle – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20

Coquitlam – School District #43 (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody)

Aspenwood Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 11

Baker Drive Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8

Castle Park Elementary (Port Coquitlam) – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12

Cedar Drive Elementary (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Jan. 4, 25

Centennial Secondary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 29, Feb. 11, 12 and 16

Central Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5

Como Lake Middle – Exposure Jan. 8

Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Feb. 8 to 11

Eagle Mountain Middle (Anmore) – exposure Feb 1, 2, 3, 8 to 11

Eagle Ridge Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Feb. 9, 10 and 11

École Banting Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8

École Citadel Middle – Exposures Jan. 18, 19

École Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 12

École Glen Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 12

École Glenayre Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposure Feb. 8 to 12 and 16

École Irvine Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3 and 4

École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, and Feb. 1, 4 and 5

École Maillard Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 9 and 10

École Maple Creek Middle – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12

École Montgomery Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 11 and 12

École Nestor Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14

École Panorama Heights Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12

École Pitt River Middle – Exposures on Jan. 21, 22, 25, 26, Feb. 12 and 16

École Porter Street Elementary – Exposure Jan. 26

École Rochester Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and 6

Gleneagle Secondary – Exposures Jan. 21, 22 and Feb. 8 to 12, 16

Hampton Park Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27 to 29

Harbour View Elementary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8, 25

Heritage Woods Secondary (Port Moody) – Exposures Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 2, 3, 8 to 12

James Park Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1 to 4 and 9

Leigh Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9

Lord Baden-Powell Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 12

Meadowbrook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4 and 5

Minnekhada Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26

Moody Elementary – Exposures Feb. 9 and 10

Mountain Meadows Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11

Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4

Pinetree Secondary – Exposure Feb. 5 and 10

RC Macdonald Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 8

Scott Creek Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8, 11, 12 and 17

Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 8 to 10

Summit Middle – Exposure Feb. 2

Terry Fox Secondary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4, 5

Walton Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 10 and 11

Winslow Learning Centre – Exposure on Feb. 12

Delta:

Brooke Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 1 to 3

Burnsview Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 12, 13, 14, 25, 26

Byrne Creek Community Secondary – Exposure Feb. 8

Capitol Hill – Exposure Feb. 8

Chalmers Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 26, 27

Cliff Drive Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16

Cougar Canyon Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 9 to 12, 17

Delta Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13

Delview Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6-8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 28, 29, Feb. 10 to 12

Devon Gardens Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4

Gibson Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15

Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14, 15, 21, Feb. 16

Hellings Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 27, Feb. 1 to 4

Holly Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6

Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3 and 4

McCloskey Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 26, 27, 28, Feb. 10 and 11

North Delta Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6 , 7, 14, 15, 20, 21, 25, Feb. 5 and 8

Sands Secondary – Exposure Jan. 18, 25, 26, 28, 29

Seaforth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4 and 5

Seaquam Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4 and 5, Feb. 4 and 5

Sunshine Hills Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8

Fraser Cascade (School District 78)

Coquihalla Elementary (Hope) – Exposures Jan. 6, 7, 11

Seabird Island Community (Agassiz) – Exposure Jan. 11

Langley:

Aldergrove Community Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8, 22 and 29, Feb. 9

Alex Hope Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5

Belmont Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10

Betty Gilbert Middle – Exposure on Jan. 12

Brookswood Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 11

Coghlan Fundamental Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 26 to 28

Dorothy Peacock Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5

Douglas Park Community – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11

DW Poppy Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 6 and Feb. 8 and 9

Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4

HD Stafford Middle – Exposure on Jan. 6 and 12, Feb. 4, 5, 9, 17

James Hill Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 14, 15, 25, 26

James Kennedy Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27, 28

Langley Fine Arts School – Exposure on Feb. 1

Langley Fundamental Middle/Secondary School – Exposure on Jan, 22, 25 and Feb. 8

Langley Meadows Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10

Langley Secondary – Exposure Jan. 22, 27, 28 and Feb. 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 17

Lynn Fripps Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 10

Parkside Centennial Elementary – Exposures Jan. 15, 18, 19, 29 and Feb. 11

R C Garnett Demonstration – Exposure Jan. 13, 22, 25, 26, Feb. 1 to 5

R E Mountain – Exposure Jan. 15, Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 16

Richard Bulpitt Elementary – Exposures Jan. 29, and Feb. 1 to 3 and 9

Simonds Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 28, Feb. 8

Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 28, Feb. 3 to 5

West Langley Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4

Willoughby Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 29, Feb. 8

Yorkson Creek Middle – Exposure Feb. 8

Maple Ridge / Pitt Meadows:

Alouette Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1 to 5

c’usqunela Elementary – Exposures on January 26 to 28, Feb. 4, 5 and 12

Garibaldi Secondary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22

Golden Ears Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 8, 10

Laity View Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 and 5

Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposure Jan. 29

Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6 and 7

Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 20-22

Thomas Haney Centre – Exposure on Feb. 9

Westview Secondary – Exposure Jan. 12

Mission:

Dewdney Elementary – Exposures Jan. 6-8

Ecole Heritage Park Middle – Exposure on Feb. 1

Hatzic Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7 and 11

Hatzic Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 19

Hillside Traditional Academy – Exposure Jan. 22, Feb. 2 and 4

Mission Central Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 26 to 29

Valley Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 10 to 12

West Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14

New Westminster:

Ecole Glenbrook Middle – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12

Fraser River Middle – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29

Herbert Spencer Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Home Learners Program – Exposure on Jan. 5

New Westminster Secondary – Exposures Jan. 26, Feb. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 8

Queensborough Middle – Exposure Jan. 11

Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12

Surrey:

AHP Matthew Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 26, 27 and 29, Feb. 12

A J Mclellan Elementary – Exposure Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11, 19, 27, 28, 29

Bear Creek Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 21

Berkshire Park Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 27, 28, 29

Betty Huff Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4

Bonaccord Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5

Bridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28, 29

Brookside Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17

Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1 and 8

Chimney Hill Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3 to 5

Cindrich Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29, Feb. 1, 2, 4 and 5

Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 15

Cornerstone Montessori – Exposures Jan. 11, 12 and 28

Cougar Creek Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 8, 15, 19, 20, 22, 26 to 29, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 11 and 12

Creekside Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 3 and 4

David Brankin – Exposure Jan. 4, 12, 13, 14, 25 and Feb. 8

Diamond School – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2

Dogwood Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Earl Marriott Secondary – 50 cases linked to five classes – letter sent Jan. 3, Jan 18, 19 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11

Ecole Peace Arch Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8

Ecole Riverdale Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5

Ecole Salish Secondary – Exposure Jan. 27 and Feb. 1 to 3

Ecole Woodward Hill – Exposure on Feb. 4, 5, 8 to 12

Edgewood Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Enver Creek Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10

Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, 11, 21, 22 and Feb. 8 to 12

Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 1

Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4-8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10

Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1 to 5

Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Jan. 28, 29

Frost Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1

Gabrielle-Roy – Exposures on Feb. 1,2, 4 and 5

George Greenaway Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6

Gobind Sarvar School – Exposures on Feb. 4 and 5

Goldstone Park Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18 and Feb. 5

Green Timbers – Exposure Jan. 18, 18, 20, 21, 22

Georges Vanier Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29

Guildford Park Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 11, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9

Harold Bishop Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 9, 11 and 12

Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12, 16

Holly Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and 6, Feb. 12

Hyland Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 16

James Ardiel Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8, 10 and 11

Janice Churchill Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4

Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

Katzie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12 and Feb. 9 and 10

Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 26, 27, 29, Feb. 2 to 5

LA Matheson Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 25, 26, 27, 29 and Feb. 8

Latimer Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 20, Feb. 4 and 5, 11, 12

Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18, 20, 21, 22, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 11

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 15, 18 to 22, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8

M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10

Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4

Mary Jane Shannon Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8

McLeod Road Traditional – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, Feb. 12

Mountainview Montessori – Exposure Jan. 5 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10

Newton Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 13, 14

North Ridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 18, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12 and 16

North Surrey Ice Complex – Exposure Feb. 5

North Surrey Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12

Old Yale Road Elementary – Exposures Jan. 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19

Pacific Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, Feb. 3 to 5, 8 to 11

Panorama Park Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3

Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8, 13, 14, 15, 18 to 21, 25 to 29 and Feb. 1 to 5

Port Kells Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8

Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4 to 7, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4

Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposure Jan. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11,12, 17, 18

Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12

Royal Heights Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and Feb. 8

Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26 and Feb. 2-5

Serpentine Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Simon Cunningham Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10

South Meridian Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1

Sullivan Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12

Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1-5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 16

Sunnyside Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12

Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 14, 15 and Feb. 12

Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposures Feb. 2-4

Surrey Traditional – Exposure Feb. 1, 4, 5 and 8

TE Scott Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6, 11, 26, 26, 27, 28, 29

Tamanawis Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 22 and Feb. 1 to 5, 8, 10, 11 and 16

TREES Teen Recreation and Educational School – Exposures Feb. 1, 3, 8

Walnut Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14

WE Kinvig Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 7, Feb. 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11

White Rock Elementary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 8

William F. Davidson Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6

Woodward Hills Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 19 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9

Conseil Scolaire Francophone

Ecole des Pionniers de Maillardville (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Jan. 18, 19, 25, 26 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10

Gabrielle-Roy (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 1-5

Independent schools within Fraser Health:

Abbotsford Christian School – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 10, 11 and 12

Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 8 to 10, 16, 17

Cascade Christian School (Chilliwack) – Exposure Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19

Cornerstone Montessori (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 25-28

Credo Christian Elementary (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8

Credo Christian High School (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7 and 8

Dasmesh Punjabi School (Abbotsford) – Exposure on Jan. 5, 15, 18, 19, 20

Diamond School (Surrey) – Exposure Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, 2

Fraser Valley Elementary (Langley) – Exposures Feb. 8, 9

G.A.D. Elementary (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29 and Feb. 1

Gobind Savar School (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9

Heritage Christian Community Online School – Exposure Jan. 20

Holy Cross Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure Feb. 4

Iqra School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 22, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 10, 11

Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 28

Khalsa Secondary School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10, 11 and 12

Khalsa School Old Yale Road – Exposure on Jan. 8, 11, 12, 13

Khalsa School Newton (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 1 and 12

Mennonite Educational Institute (Abbotsford) – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, 4

Mount Cheam Christian (Chilliwack) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10 and 16

Our Lady of Fatima (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22, Feb. 8, 9

PALS Autism Society School (New Westminster) – Exposures Jan. 11, 12

Queen of All Saints School (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Regent Christian Academy (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22

Seabird Island Community School (Agassiz) – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8, 11

Sikh Academy (Surrey-Newton) – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7 and 8

Sikh Academy (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 2-4

Southpointe Academy (Delta) – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 29 and Feb. 1, 16, 17

Squiala Elementary (Chilliwack) – Exposure Jan. 15, 18, 19, 20, 21

St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposures Feb. 3 to 5, 10, 17

St. James (Abbotsford) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2

St. John Brebeuf (Abbotsford) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2

St. Michael’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure on Feb. 9, 16

St. Thomas More Collegiate (Burnaby) – Exposure on Feb. 17

Surrey Christian (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, 29

Surrey Christian School (Cloverdale Campus) – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29

Surrey Muslim School – Exposure Jan. 18, 28, 29 and Feb. 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16

Timothy Christian School (Chilliwack) – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28 and Feb. 1-4

Traditional Learning Academy Online (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 20

Valley Christian School (Mission) – Exposures Feb. 10, 11 and 12

White Rock Christian Academy – Exposure Feb. 1

William of Orange Christian School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 20

Interior Health

100 Mile House:

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5

Alkali Lake:

Sxoxomic Community School – Exposure Jan. 6, 7

Armstrong:

Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 3-5

Len Wood Middle – Exposure Jan. 13

Pleasant Valley Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15, 18

Barriere:

Barriere Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 7, 8

Barriere Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8

Coldstream:

Kalamalka Secondary – Exposures Jan. 19, 20

Kidston Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 9-11

Enderby:

M.V. Beattie Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Golden:

Golden Alternate School – Exposures Jan. 18, 19

Lady Grey Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5

Horsefly:

Horsefly Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11

Kamloops:

Aberdeen Elementary – Exposure Jan. 22

Arthur Hatton Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-8

Arthur Stevenson Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26

Beattie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 21, 22

David Thompson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2

Juniper Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, Feb. 2, 3

Lloyd George Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4

Marion Schilling Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14, 21

Norkam Secondary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22

Sa-Hali Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 5, 16

South Kamloops Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8, 12, 13, Feb. 4, 5, 8-12

Summit Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21

Twin Rivers Education Centre – Exposures Jan. 26, 27, 28

Valleyview Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 20, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 1, 2, 4, 9-12

Westsyde Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28

Kelowna:

Black Mountain Elementary, Exposure on Jan. 14, 18, 19, 20

Dr. Knox Middle – Exposures Jan. 29, Feb. 1, 3, 4

Kelowna Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 9-11

Kelowna Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 7, Feb. 1-5

Okanagan Mission Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8

Rutland Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19

Rutland Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 11, 18, 19, 20

Spring Valley Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, 12

South Rutland Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11

Lower Nicola:

Nicola-Canford Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 25

Lumby:

Charles Bloom Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18-22

Merritt:

Merritt Bench Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18

Merritt Central Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8 and 9

Merritt Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6, 7, 8, 11, 12

Peachland:

Peachland Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Penticton:

Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-6

Revelstoke:

Arrow Heights Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 8-12, 16

Revelstoke Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26

Salmon Arm:

Bastion Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12

Salmon Arm Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22

Salmon Arm West Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12. 22

Shuswap Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19

South Canoe Elementary – Exposures Jan. 6-8, 11-15

South Broadview Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 8-10

Sicamous:

Parkview Elementary – Exposure Jan. 6

Sorrento:

Sorrento Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 18

Summerland:

Summerland Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 11

Summerland Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 27, 28 and Feb. 1-3

Tappen:

Carlin Elementary Middle School – Exposures on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22

Vernon:

Clarence Fulton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, 20

Harwood Elementary School – Exposures on Jan. 20, 21, 22

Hillview Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5

Vernon Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1

W.L. Seaton Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 20

West Kelowna:

Glenrosa Middle School – Exposures Jan. 7, 8

Hudson Road Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 5, 6, 7, 8, 29

Mount Boucherie Secondary – Exposures Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11-14

Westside Learning Centre, Central Services and Programs – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 28

Williams Lake:

Cataline Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11-14

Lake City Secondary (Columneetza Campus) – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25

Marie Sharpe Elementary – Exposure Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 29

Mountainview Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19

Nesika Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, 18, 19, 22

Skyline Alternate School – Exposure Jan. 5

Independent Schools in Interior Health:

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School (Kelowna) – Exposure on Jan. 12, 26, 27, 28, 29

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Elementary (West Kelowna) – Exposures Jan. 7, 8

Sk’elep School of Excellence (Kamloops) – Exposure Jan. 18

St. Ann’s Academy (Kamloops) – Exposure Jan. 27, 28, 29

St. James School (Vernon) – Exposures Jan. 11-15, 18, 19, 20

Sxoxomic Community School (Alkali Lake) – Exposures Jan. 6, 7

The Fernie Academy – Exposures on Jan. 21, 22

Northern Health

Charlie Lake:

Charlie Lake Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8

Dawson Creek:

Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2, 3, and 10

Dawson Creek Secondary – Exposures Feb. 5, 8 and 9

Ecole Frank Ross Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16

Notre Dame School – Exposure on Jan. 25

Tremblay Elementary – Exposure Feb. 2

Decker Lake:

Decker Lake Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6, 22 to 26

Fort Nelson:

Chalo School – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8

Fort Nelson Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 11 and Feb. 1-3

Fort St. James:

Fort St. James Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15

Nak’albun Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11-14 and 18

Fort St. John:

Clearview Elementary & Junior Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8

Doctor Kearney Middle – Exposure on Feb. 12

Duncan Cran Elementary – Exposures Jan. 28, 29

Ecole Central Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 9 to 12

Margaret Ma Murray Community School – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12, 16, 17, 18

North Peace Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 11, 13, 14, Feb. 16, 17

Fraser Lake:

Fraser Lake Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Haida Gwaii:

Chief Matthews School – Exposure on Feb. 12

Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Nayy Secondary (Masset) – Exposure Jan. 22

Houston:

Houston Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11-15

Kispiox:

Kispiox Community School – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Prince George:

Cedars Christian School Exposure Feb. 1, 8, 10, 11 and 12

DP Todd Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12

Duchess Park Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 9 to 12

Giscome Elementary – Exposure Feb. 4

Heather Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 10

Heritage Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 20 to 22, Jan. 26

Lac des Bois Elementary School – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Prince George Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6 to 9, Feb. 8, 9, 11 and 12

Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 25 to 29

Spruceland Traditional – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9, 10, 11, 12

Valemont Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 6

Prince Rupert:

Charles Hays Secondary – Exposure Feb. 8 to 10, 11

Conrad Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 13 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8 and 10

Lax Kxeen Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 12

Pacific Coastal School – Exposure Feb. 4

Pineridge Elementary – Exposure Feb. 3

Port Edward Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1

Prince Rupert Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 8, 13, 14, 15 and Jan. 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 11, 12

Quesnel:

McNaughton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6-8

Stewart:

Bear Valley School – Exposure Feb. 8

Terrace:

Caledonia Secondary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13 and Feb. 3, 4

Cassie Hall Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5

Centennial Christian School – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 8

Parkside Secondary – Exposure Jan. 8, 12, 13

Skeena Middle School – Exposures on Jan. 2-4, Feb. 2, 3, 4

Suwilaawks Community School – Exposures Feb. 2-4

Thornhill Elementary – Exposures Feb. 2, 3

Thornhill Primary School – Exposure on Feb. 1

Uplands Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6, 19 to 21, Feb. 2 to 5

Valemount:

Valemount Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 6

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.

Surrey teachers to Dr. Bonnie Henry: 'We are not safe'