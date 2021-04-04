New B.C. COVID-19 school exposures in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

As students, staff and teachers head back to school Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Global News is tracking any new COVID-19 school exposures here.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Bella Coola/Hagensborg:

Nusatsum Elementary – Exposure Jan. 6

Gibsons:

Elphinstone Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 11 and March 9 and 11

Richmond:

A. R. MacNeill Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 20 to 22 and Feb. 1

Blundell Elementary – Exposures on March 1, 2 and 4

Ecole Hugh McRoberts Secondary – Exposures Feb. 10, 11, March 5

H.J. Cambie Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 19 and March 8 and 9

James McKinney Elementary – Exposures March 8 and 9

James Whiteside Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25 and Feb. 10, 11

John G. Diefenbaker Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 to 4

Kathleen McNeely Elementary – Exposure on Feb 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, and 24

Kingswood Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22

Manoah Steves Elementary – Exposures on March 1 to 3

McNair Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 24 and March 3

McNeely Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 19, 22 to 24

R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposures March 10 to 12

R.C Palmer Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 4, 5, Feb. 22 and 23

Richmond Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 17 to 19, 22 to 24

R. M. Grauer Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 5, 9 to 11, March 1

Steveston–London Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 1, 3, 19, 18, 19, 22, 24 and 25

Tomekichi Homma Elementary – Exposure Feb. 19

Westwind Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and Feb. 2

North Vancouver:

Brooksbank Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 25 to 29, Feb. 25, March 1

Carisbrooke Elementary – Exposures Feb. 11 and 12, March 9, 10, 11, 12

Capilano Elementary – Exposure on March 3

Carson Graham Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 17, Mar. 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 12

Eastview Elementary – Exposure on March 11, 12

École André-Piolat – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 18

École Argyle Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12, Mar. 1 to 3 and 5

École Braemar Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18 and 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, March 4 and 5

École Boundary Elementary – Exposures March 4, 5, 8 and 9

École Cleveland Elementary – Exposure on March 1, 3, 4 and 5

École Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Jan. 28, Feb. 1, 8, 9 and 10, March 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

École Larson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 10 and 11

École Ross Road Elementary – Exposures March 8 and 9

École Windsor Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17, 18 and March 5, 6, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Highlands Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 and 3

Norgate Community Elementary – Xwemélch’stn – Exposure on March 1

Queen Mary Community Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, Feb. 17

Ridgeway Elementary – Exposure on March 8, 9, 11, 12

Seycove Secondary Community – Exposure on Feb. 23, 24, 25

Seymour Heights Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10 and March 9 to 12

Sherwood Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 to 5

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary – Exposures Feb.19 to 26

Sutherland Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, and 28y, March 2

Upper Lynn Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12, Mar. 1 to 2

Westview Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 5

Windsor Secondary – Exposure on March 5, 9, 11, 12

Sea to Sky:

Brackendale Elementary – Exposure on March 3, 4, 10, 11, 12

Don Ross Middle (Brackendale) – Exposure Jan. 11,

Ecole La Passerelle (Whistler) – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28

Garibaldi Highlands Elementary (Squamish) – Exposure on Feb. 2, March 15, 16, 17, 18

Howe Sound Secondary (Squamish) – Exposure Feb. 11

L’Ecole Vallee De Pemberton (Pemberton) Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27

Mamquam Elementary School (Squamish) – Exposure on Jan. 12 to 15, 18 and March 3 to 5

Myrtle Philip Community School (Whistler) – Exposure on March 17 to 19

Pemberton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28

Signal Hill Elementary (Pemberton) – Exposures Jan. 27, 28

Spring Creek Community School (Whistler) – Exposure on Jan. 6 to 8, 12, 15

Squamish Elementary – Exposures on Feb. Feb. 24 to 26

Valleycliffe Elementary – Exposure Jan. 22, March 15, 16

Whistler Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 14, 18, 19, 28, Feb. 10 and 11, March 9, 10, 11, 17, 18, 19

Whistler Waldorf Secondary – Exposure on March 16, 18

Sunshine Coast:

École Chatelech Secondary (Sechelt) – Exposures on Jan. 13, 14, 18, 21, 25, 26

Vancouver:

Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23

Britannia Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11 and Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 25, 26, March 1, 2 and 8

Captain James Cook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 26 and 27

Collingwood Neighbourhood – Exposures Jan. 25, 27

David Oppenheimer Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 11 to 13, 15, 17, 18, 19 and Feb. 17 to 19

David Thompson Secondary – Exposures Feb. 24 to 26, March 1

Dr. HN MacCorkindale Elementary – Exposure Jan. 8

Dr R.E. McKechnie Elementary – Exposures March 1 to 3

Ecole Anne Hebert Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22

Edith Cavell Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 18, March 9, 12

Elsie Roy Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8 and Feb. 8, 9, March 1 to 5

Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 22, Feb. 1 to 3

False Creek Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11

Florence Nightingale Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 23 to 26, March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8

General Gordon Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and 29

Gladstone Secondary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18

Grandview ¿uuqinak’uuh Elementary – Exposures Feb. 9 to 11

GT Cunningham Elementary – Exposure March 29

Hastings Elementary – Exposure Feb. 11, 22 to 24

Immaculate Conception School – Exposure on March 3, 4

John Norquay Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 and 18

John Oliver Secondary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 26, 27, Feb. 16 to 18, 19, 25, 26, March 1, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Kerrisdale Annex Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Kerrisdale Elementary – Exposures March 8 to 10

Killarney Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, Feb. 11, 22 to 26, March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12

King George Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 22, 23, March 1, 2, 5, 8, 9, 10

Kitsilano Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and 29, Feb. 2, 8, 9 and 10, March 1, 3 and 4

L’Ecole Blingue – Exposures Feb. 24 and 25

Lord Beaconsfield Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10

Lord Byng Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8-10 and March 10 and 11

Lord Roberts School Annex – Exposures Jan. 13-15, 19, 20, Feb. 8, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, March 2 to 5

Lord Selkirk Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14 and March 8

Lord Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 2 and Feb. 26, March 9, 10, 11, 12

Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 11, 16

Magee Secondary – Exposures Jan. 19 to 22, and 25, Feb. 24, 25

Mount Pleasant Elementary – Exposures Feb. 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26

Nootka Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22, March 1 and 2

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4 and 5

Prince of Wales Secondary – Exposures March 1 to 5

Queen Mary Elementary – Exposures March 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11

Quilchena Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3 to 5, 8 to 11, 22 to 24 and March 2 – 5

Renfrew Elementary – Exposures March 8 to 12

Shaughnessy Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Sherwood Park Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 2 to 5

Simon Fraser Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2

Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 26 to 28

Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and March 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 13 to 15, 18 to 19, Jan. 21 to 22, 25 and Feb. 1

Sir Guy Carleton Elementary – Exposure March 1 and 2

Sir James Douglas Annex – Exposure March 8

Sir James Douglas Elementary – Exposures Feb. 25 and 26

Sir Matthew Begbie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6

Sir Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19

Sir Wilfred Grenfell Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 to 19, March 2 to 5

Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary – Exposures on March 3 and 4

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, 11 to 13 and Feb. 19, 23, 24

Spectrum Program, Vancouver School District, Feb. 9 and 10

St. Patrick’s Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 19, 23

St. Partick’s Regional Secondary – Exposure on March 15

Street Front Alternative Program (Britannia Secondary) – Exposure on Feb. 22

Tecumseh School Annex – Exposures on March 1 to 4

Templeton Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 18 and 19 and March 10, 11

Thunderbird ŠXʷƏXʷAʔƏS Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4 and 9

Trafalgar Elementary – Exposure on March 1, 2, 3, 4, and 8

Tyee Elementary – Exposures on March 1 to 3

University Hill Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 9

Vancouver Technical Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, Feb. 25, 26, March 1 and 2

Van Horne Elementary – Exposures March 8, 9, 10 and 12

Waverly Elementary – Exposure March 9

Walter Moberly Elementary – Exposures on March 1, 2 and 4

Windermere Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 22, Feb. 16 to 18

Xpey’ Elementary – Exposures on Feb.15 to 17, 19, 22, 24 to 26

West Vancouver:

Chartwell Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14

École Cedardale Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4 and 11

École Pauline Johnson Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 15

Hollyburn Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2, March 1

Ridgeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8

Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28, March 9, 10

Sentinel Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 8 and Feb. 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 24 and March 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

West Bay Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 16

West Vancouver Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 2 to 5

School District 93 (Conseil scolaire francophone):

École André-Piolat, North Vancouver – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17, 18

École Anne Hebert Elementary – Exposure Feb. 22 and March 4 and 5

École Secondaire Jules-Verne, Vancouver – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11

Independent Schools:

Acwsalcta School – Exposures March 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12

B.C. Muslim School – Exposures on March 1 to 3

Brainboost Education (Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12

Collingwood School Morven Campus (West Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10 and March 9 to 11

Crofton House School – Exposure on Jan. 19, 20 and March 8 and 9

Fraser Academy (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9

Immaculate Conception Catholic School – Exposures March 3 and 4

Little Flower Academy (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 12 and March 8 and 10

Mulgrave Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22

Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, Feb. 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19

Our Lady of Sorrows School (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 9, 10, 16 and March 12

Our Lady of Perpetual Health – Exposures March 10 to 12

Shalhevet Girls High School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 26

St. Augustine School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 15

St. Edmund’s Elementary (North Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 4 and 8

St. Francis of Assisi Preschool (Vancouver) – Exposure Jan. 4 and March 1 to 4

St. Francis Xavier School – Exposures on 1 and 2

St. George’s School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 25, 27 to 29, Feb. 11, March 1, 4 and 5

St. Patrick’s Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 19 and 23

St. Patrick’s Regional Secondary (Vancouver) – Exposures on Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25, Feb. 24 to 26 and March 1, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 15

St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School (North Vancouver) – Exposures Dec. 16, 17, 30, 31 and Jan. 13 to 15 and March 1, 3, 4, 10, 11 and 12

Stratford Hall, (Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Tsleil-Waututh Nation School (North Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 25 and 26

Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Feb. 10 to 12, 17, 26, March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Vancouver College – Exposure Jan. 13 and March 2 to 5

Vancouver Talmud Torah School – Exposure on March 1, 3, 4, 10 and 12

Vancouver Waldorf School – Exposures March 8 to 12

West Coast Christian School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 13

West Point Grey Academy (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 11, 16, 17

York House School – Exposure on Jan. 26, 27

Island Health

Black Creek:

Miracle Beach Elementary (on school bus route) – Exposures Jan. 4-8

Campbell River:

Carihi Secondary – Exposures Feb. 10, 11 and 16

Penfield Elementary – Exposure March 15

Timberline Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 18

Chemainus:

Chemainus Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22, 23

Chemainus Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 25, 26, 27, 28, Feb. 8, 16 to 18

Comox:

Aspen Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 22

Ecole au-Coeur-de-L’isle – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Highland Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23

Courtenay:

Courtenay Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23, 24

Glacier View Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 17 and 18

George P. Vanier Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26

NIDES/ Navigation SD71 Distance Education – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6

Queneesh Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17

Crofton:

Crofton Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 25, 27

Duncan:

Alexander Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13-15

Duncan Christian School – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15

Drinkwater Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 25

Cowichan Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6, 7, 25, 26, 27, 28

Knowhemun Elmentary – Exposures March 1 and 2

Quamichan Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and March 2

Ladysmith:

Ladysmith Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 5, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25

Lake Cowichan:

Lake Cowichan School – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28

Lantzville:

Aspengrove School – Exposures on Feb. 18 and 19

Nanaimo:

Bayview Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 25, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 and March 1 and 2

Brechin Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1 and March 4, 5, 8, 9 10 and 12

Cedar Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22, 23 and March 8 and 10

Dover Bay Secondary – Exposure Feb. 22

John Barsby Community – Exposure Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 1

McGirr Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22

Mountain View Elementary – Exposure Feb. 16, March 2, 3

Nanaimo District Secondary – Exposure Jan. 27, 28, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and March 1, 2, 29, 30 and 31

Rock City Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1

Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4, 5

Uplands Park Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22

Wellington Secondary – Exposures March 1, 2, 29 and 30

Parksville:

École Ballenas Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 22 and 25

Lake Cowichan School – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25

Oceanside Elementary – Exposures Feb. 25, 26 and March 1

Woodwinds PASS Alternate School – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22

Qualicum:

Kwalikum Secondary – Exposures march 29, 30 and 31

Shawningan Lake:

Shawningan Lake School – Exposures Jan. 18-20

Saanichton:

Stelly’s Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1

Victoria:

Cedar Hill Middle – Exposures March 29

David Cameron Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22-24

Dunsmuir Middle – Exposures March 29, 30 and 31

Ecole Macaulay Elementary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22

Glanford Middle School – Exposures on Feb 8 to10, 11 and 17

Lakewood Elementary – Exposure March 12

Lansdowne Middle School – Exposure on March 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Oak Bay Secondary – Exposure on March 30

Royal Bay Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15

South Park Elementary – Exposures March 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Spectrum Community School – Exposures March 8, 9, 10 and 11

St. Michaels University School (*Junior School) – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6

Victoria West Elementary – Exposures March 2, 3 and 4

View Royal Elementary – Exposure Jan. 27

Fraser Health

Abbotsford:

Aberdeen Elementary – Exposures March 29, 30

Abbotsford Middle – Exposure on Feb. 1

Abbotsford Senior Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 6, 11, 12, 22, 25, Feb. 18 and March 5

Abbotsford Traditional Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 11, 18, 19, 20 and March 5

Abbotsford Traditional Senior Secondary – Exposures Jan. 26, 27, Feb. 18 and March 4 and 5

Alexander Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25 and Feb. 25 and 26, March 29-31

Bakerview Ctr for Learning – Exposure on Feb. 18

Barrowtown Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 and 18

Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6 and March 2, 3, 29 and 30

Centennial Park Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24 and March 1, 2, 5, 18

Chief Dan George Middle – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22

Clayburn Middle – Exposures Feb. 22 to 24

Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 25, 26, 28 and Feb. 8, 9, 10

Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle – Exposures Jan. 4, 5 and Feb. 16 to 19, March 1

Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13 and 14, Feb. 1 and 2

Dr. Roberta L. Bondar Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 and 23

Dr. Thomas A Swift – Exposures March 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9

Ecole Margaret Sternson Elementary – Exposure Feb. 26

Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 25, 26, March 5 and 29

Godson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17 and March 9 and 10

Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 8, 11, 12, 22, 25, Feb. 8, 16, 17, 22 and 23

Jackson Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 22

John MacLure Community School – Exposures on Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 25 and 26 and March 10 to 12

Margaret Stenersen Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, Feb. 9 to 11, 26

McMillan Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18 and March 29

Mountain Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 12, Feb. 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and Feb. 25 and 26

Prince Charles Elementary – Exposure Jan. 28

Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures 4, 5, 6, 15, 22, 25, 26 and Feb. 2, 3, 17 and 18, March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12

Robert Bateman Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 27, 28 and Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19 and 22

Ross Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 8

Ten Broeck Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8

Terry Fox Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11 and March 5

Upper Sumas Elementary – Exposure Jan. 13

William A. Fraser Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20

W.J. Mouat Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 15, 25, Feb. 1 to 5, 16, 17, 22 and 23

Yale Secondary – Exposure Jan. 8, 11, 12, 13, Feb. 2 and 3, 9, 11, 16, 17 and 18, March 1 to 5 and 12

Burnaby:

Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, Feb. 16, 17

Aubrey Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 8

Burnaby Central Secondary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18, 22, 23, 25 and March 1, 5, 8, 9, 10, 29, 30

Burnaby Mountain Secondary – Exposure Feb. 16 and March 10 and 29

Burnaby North Secondary – Exposure on March 3, 4, 5

Burnaby South Community and Continuing Education – Exposure on Jan. 28

Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 21, 22, Feb. 12, 17, 18, 19 and March 9 and 10

Burnaby Winter Club Hockey 2 Team – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4 and 6

Burnaby Youth HUB – Exposures Jan. 20, 22, 25, 26

Byrne Creek Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 11, 12, 13, 14, 29, Feb. 3 to 5, 8, 9 and 12, 22, 23, 24

Cameron Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 19 and March 29

Capitol Hill Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1, 2 and 8

Cariboo Hill Secondary – Exposures March 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Cascade Heights Elementary – Exposure on March 10, 11 and 12

Chaffey-Burke Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Clinton Elementary – Exposure on March 1, 2, 3, 29, 30, 31 and April 1

Confederation Park Elementary – Exposure on March 9 and 11

Douglas Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8 to 12, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25 and March 1

École Alpha Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 9, 10, 11, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26

École Brantford Elementary – Exposures Jan. 15 and March 5

École Cariboo Hill Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 11 to 15, Feb. 2 to 5, March 1, 2, 3, 4

École Inman Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16 and March 8 to 10

École Marlborough Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16 and 17 and March 1

École Seaforth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 16

Gilmore Community Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25

Holy Cross Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4

Kitchener Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 24, 25

Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4

Lochdale Community Elementary – Exposure on March 8, 9, 10

Montecito Elementary – Exposures Jan. 26 to 28, March 3, 4, 5

Morley Elementary – Exposures March 3 to 5

Moscrop Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11, March 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 and March 30, 31 and April 1

Rosser Elementary – Exposure on March 11, 12

Second Street Community Elementary – Exposures March 8

Sperling Elementary – Exposures March 9 and 10

Stride Avenue Community Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3 to 5

Suncrest Elementary – Exposure March 8

Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposures Feb. 5, 8 to 12

Westridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and Feb. 22, 23 and 24

Chilliwack:

AD Rundle Middle – Exposure on Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17

Cheam Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 18

Chilliwack Central Elementary – Exposures March 9, 23 and 24

Chilliwack Middle – Exposures Jan. 15, 17, 18 and Feb. 1, March 16, 17, 23 and 24

Chilliwack Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 13, 14, 15, Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10

FG Leary Fine Arts Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

GW Graham Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 19, 20, 21

Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 8 to 10

Mount Slesse Middle – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 18, Feb. 8 to 10, 18, 22, 23 and 24

Promontory Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 15, 18, 22, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10

Robertson Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27

Sardis Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15, 18

Sardis Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6 and March 1, 2, 3, 9, 10

Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6, Feb. 26

Unsworth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 16, 17

Vedder Elementary – Exposures Jan. 8, 11, 12, 19, 20, Feb. 9 to 11

Vedder Middle – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20 and Feb. 22 and 23, March 24, 25, 26 and 29

Coquitlam – School District #43 (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody)

Aspenwood Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 11

Baker Drive Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8

Castle Park Elementary (Port Coquitlam) – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12, March 2, 3, 4, 10 11, 12, 17, 18

Cedar Drive Elementary (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Jan. 4, 25 and March 8, 9 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19

Centennial Secondary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 29, Feb. 11, 12 and 16, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 12 and 17

Central Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5 and Feb. 16

Como Lake Middle – Exposure Jan. 8, Feb. 23 to 25

Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Feb. 8 to 11

Children of Integrity Montessori – Exposure on Feb. 16

Eagle Mountain Middle (Anmore) – exposure Feb 1, 2, 3, 8 to 11, 25

Eagle Ridge Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Feb. 9, 10 and 11

École Banting Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8, 16 and 17

École Citadel Middle – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, Feb. 23, March 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 and 12

École Coquitlam River Elementary – Exposures March 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10

École Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 12, March 18, 19

École Glen Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 12, 16, 17

École Glenayre Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposure Feb. 8 to 12, 16, 23 to 25

École Irvine Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 23, 24 and 25

École Kilmer Elementary – Exposure Feb. 24

École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, and Feb. 1, 4, 5, 23 to 25 and March 1 to 3, 15, 16, 18

École Maillard Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 9 and 10

École Maple Creek Middle – Exposures on Feb. 11, 12 and 23

École Mary Hill – Exposures Feb. 17, 18, 19, 22 and March 1 and 2

École Moody Middle – Exposures Feb. 23 and 24, March 2, 3, 11, 12, 19

École Montgomery Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 11 and 12

École Nestor Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14

École Panorama Heights Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12, March 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 15, 16, 18, 19

École Pitt River Middle – Exposures on Jan. 21, 22, 25, 26, Feb. 12, 16, 24 and 25

École Porter Street Elementary – Exposure Jan. 26, March 5 and 8

École Ranch Park Elementary – Exposure March 10

Ecole Riverside Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 24 and March 1 to 5

École Rochester Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and 6

Encompass 10-12, Exposure on Feb. 23

Gleneagle Secondary – Exposures Jan. 21, 22 and Feb. 8 to 12, 16, 19, 22, March 3, 4, 17, 18, 19

Hampton Park Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27 to 29 and Feb. 25

Harbour View Elementary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8, 25

Hazel Trembath Elementary – Exposures March 4 and 5

Heritage Mountain Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposure Feb. 12 and 25

Heritage Woods Secondary (Port Moody) – Exposures Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19, 22 to 25

James Park Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1 to 4 and 9

Leigh Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9, March 1

Lord Baden-Powell Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 12

Maintenance Department – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 24

Martha Currie Elementary – Exposure on March 8, 9, 10, 11

Mary Hill Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17, 18, 19

Meadowbrook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4 and 5

Minnekhada Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, March 8, 10 and 11

Moody Elementary – Exposures Feb. 9, 10 and 24 and March 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Mountain Meadows Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11

Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4 and Feb. 24

Pinetree Secondary – Exposure Feb. 5, 10, 22, 23, 24 and 25

Port Moody Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 24, March 5

Ranch Park Elementary – Exposure March 10

RC Macdonald Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 8

Riverview Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 17, 18, 19, 22, 23

Roy Stibbs Elementary – Exposures Feb. 25

Seaview Community School (Port Moody) – Exposure on March 9

Scott Creek Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8, 11, 12, 16 and 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, March 16, 17, 18

Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 8 to 10, March 2, 11

Summit Middle – Exposure Feb. 2 and March 1

Terry Fox Secondary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 25, March 3 to 5

Walton Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 10 and 11, 19 and 24

Winslow Learning Centre – Exposure on Feb. 12 and March 9

Delta:

Brooke Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 1 to 3 and March 8

Burnsview Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 12, 13, 14, 25, 26 and Feb. 16, 17, 18, 25 and March 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9 and 10

Byrne Creek Community Secondary – Exposure Feb. 8

Capitol Hill – Exposure Feb. 8

Chalmers Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 26, 27

Cliff Drive Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16

Cougar Canyon Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 9 to 12, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24

Delta Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13

Delview Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6-8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 28, 29, Feb. 10 to 12

Devon Gardens Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4

Gibson Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15, March 11, 12

Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14, 15, 21, Feb. 16

Hellings Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 27, Feb. 1 to 4, 17, 18, 19

Holly Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6

Jarvis Traditional Elementary – Exposures March 1, 2, 5 and 29

Ladner Elementary – Exposure March 1

Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3 and 4

McCloskey Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 26, 27, 28, Feb. 10 and 11 and March 8, 9 and 11

North Delta Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6 , 7, 14, 15, 20, 21, 25, Feb. 5, 8, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24 and 25, March 5, 10, 11 and 39

Richardson Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 25 and 26, March 2, 3

Sands Secondary – Exposure Jan. 18, 25, 26, 28, 29, Feb. 18, 19

Seaforth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4 and 5

Seaquam Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4 and 5, Feb. 4, 5, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 22 and March 8

Sunshine Hills Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8 and March 29

Fraser Cascade (School District 78)

Agassiz Elem-Secondary – Exposure Feb. 22

Coquihalla Elementary (Hope) – Exposures Jan. 6, 7, 11

Seabird Island Community (Agassiz) – Exposure Jan. 11

Langley:

Aldergrove Community Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8, 22 and 29, Feb. 9

Alex Hope Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5

Belmont Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10, March 10, 11, 12

Betty Gilbert Middle – Exposure on Jan. 12

Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Brookswood Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1 to 5, 8, 11 and 31

Coghlan Fundamental Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 26 to 28

Dorothy Peacock Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5

Douglas Park Community – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 25 and 26, March 1, 2, 3

DW Poppy Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 6 and Feb. 8, 9, 24 and March 9 and 10

Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4 and March 29

HD Stafford Middle – Exposure on Jan. 6 and 12, Feb. 4, 5, 9, 17 and Feb. 16, 17 and March 3 to 5

James Hill Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 14, 15, 25, 26

James Kennedy Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27, 28

Langley Fine Arts School – Exposure on Feb. 1, March 8, 9, 10, 12, and 29

Langley Fundamental Middle/Secondary School – Exposure on Jan, 22, 25 and Feb. 8

Langley Meadows Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10

Langley Secondary – Exposure Jan. 22, 27, 28 and Feb. 1, 3, 4, 5, 8,17, 26, March 1 to 3

Lynn Fripps Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 10, 16, 23

Noel Booth Elementary – Exposures March 29 and 30

Parkside Centennial Elementary – Exposures Jan. 15, 18, 19, 29 and Feb. 11

Peter Ewart Middle – Exposures March 11 and 12

Peterson Road Elementary Exposures March 1 and 2

R C Garnett Demonstration – Exposure Jan. 13, 22, 25, 26, Feb. 1 to 5

R E Mountain – Exposure Jan. 15, Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 22, 23, 24

Richard Bulpitt Elementary – Exposures Jan. 29, and Feb. 1 to 3 and 9, 24, 25, 26 and March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10

Simonds Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 28, Feb. 8, 22, 23, March 8 and 9

Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 28, Feb. 3 to 5 and March 29 and 30

West Langley Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4

Willoughby Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 29, Feb. 8

Yorkson Creek Middle – Exposure Feb. 8, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, Mar 1, 2, 3, and 4

Maple Ridge / Pitt Meadows:

Albion Elementary – Exposure March 29

Alexander Robinson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 24 and 25

Alouette Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1 to 5, March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9

c’usqunela Elementary – Exposures on January 26 to 28, Feb. 4, 5 and 12

Davie Jones Elementary – Exposure on March 12

École Eric Langton Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23 and 25

Edith McDermott Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18 22 and 23, 24

Fairview Elementary – Exposure Feb. 19, March 12

Garibaldi Secondary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22

Golden Ears Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 8, 10 and March 12

Highland Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 26 and March 29

Kanaka Creek Elementary – Exposures March 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17

Laity View Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 and 5, 22, 23 and March 8 and 9

Maple Ridge Elementary – Exposure on March 12

Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposure Jan. 29, Feb. 17, 22, 23, 24 and 25, March 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 29, 30 and 31

Pitt Meadows Elementary – Exposure March 12

Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6 and 7, Feb. 25 and March 8 to 11

Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 20-22 and March 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Thomas Haney Centre – Exposure on Feb. 9, 18, 19, 22, 23, March 5

Westview Secondary – Exposure Jan. 12

Whonnock Elementary – Exposure March 4

Mission:

Albert McMahon Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 18 and 19, March 9, 10, 11

Dewdney Elementary – Exposures Jan. 6-8

Ecole Heritage Park Middle – Exposure on Feb. 1

Hatzic Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 11 and 19

Hatzic Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 19, Feb. 19, March 11, 12

Hillside Traditional Academy – Exposure Jan. 22, Feb. 2 and 4

Mission Central Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 26 to 29

Mission Senior Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 19, March 11

Valley Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 10 to 12

West Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14

New Westminster:

École Glenbrook Middle – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12, 22

École Qayqayt Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22, 23 and March 8 and 9

Fraser River Middle – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29, March 2, 3, 4, 5

FW Howay Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 and 18

Herbert Spencer Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Home Learners Program – Exposure on Jan. 5

Lord Kelvin Elementary – Exposure on March 3 and 4

New Westminster Secondary – Exposures Jan. 26, Feb. 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 17, 18, 19, 23 and March 8, 9, 11 and 12

Queensborough Middle – Exposure Jan. 11, Feb. 23, 24, 25 and 26

Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposures March 8 and 9

Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12, 22, 23 and March 1

Surrey:

Adams Road Elementary – Exposures March 30, 31

AHP Matthew Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 26, 27, 29 and Feb. 12 and 16, March 1, 2, 4

A J Mclellan Elementary – Exposure Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11, 19, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 23, March 5

Bear Creek Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 22, 23 and March 8

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 21, March 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

Berkshire Park Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 27, 28, 29

Betty Huff Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4 and March 29

Bonaccord Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5 and March 8 and 9

Bothwell Elementary – Exposures March 10, 11, and 12

Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures Feb. 23 and 24 and March 8, 9

Bridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28, 29

Brookside Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 24, 25, 26, March 11, 12

Cambridge Elementary – Exposure March 15

Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1 and 8, March 3

Chantrell Creek Elementary – Exposures March 29, 30

Chimney Hill Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3 to 5, 24, 25, 26 and March 1, 3, 4 and 5

Cindrich Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29, Feb. 1, 2, 4, 5, 22 and 23

Clayton Heights Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22 to 24

Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 15 and Feb. 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and March 8, 9, 10

Cloverdale Traditoinal – Exposure March 29

Cornerstone Montessori – Exposures Jan. 11, 12 and 28

Cougar Creek Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 8, 15, 19, 20, 22, 26 to 29, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 11 and 12, March 12

Coyote Creek Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 25 and March 11 and 12

Creekside Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 3, 4, 22, 23 and 24 and March 30

David Brankin – Exposure Jan. 4, 12, 13, 14, 25 and Feb. 8, 12, 18 and March 5

Diamond School – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2

Dogwood Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Dr F D Sinclair Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 25 and 26, March 12

Earl Marriott Secondary – 50 cases linked to five classes – letter sent Jan. 3, Jan 18, 19 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11

École Laronde Elementary – Exposure March 30, 31

École Martha Curie Elementary – Exposures March 8, 9, 10

École Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8, 13, 14, 15, 18 to 21, 25 to 29 and Feb. 1 to 5 and March 4, 5, 8, 9 11, 12, 29 and April 1

École Peace Arch Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8, March 3, 4

École Riverdale Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5 and 26, March 3, 4, 5

École Salish Secondary – Exposure Jan. 27 and Feb. 1 to 3 and March 8, 9 and 29

École Woodward Hill – Exposure on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 16

Edgewood Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Elgin Park Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23, March 2, 3, 4

English Language Learners Welcome Centre – Exposures March 29, 30

Enver Creek Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and March 1, 2, 3, 10, 11, 12

Erma Stephenson Elementary – Exposures March 10, 11 and 12

Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, 11, 21, 22 and Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 26 and March 1, 2, 8, 11, 12

Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 1, 22, 23, 24 and 25

Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4-8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 18 and March 1, 2, 3, 29, 30 and 31

Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1 to 5, 22 to 24 and March 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Jan. 28, 29

Frost Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1, 22, 23, 24 and 25

Gabrielle-Roy – Exposures on Feb. 1,2, 4 and 5

George Greenaway Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6 and Feb. 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and March 1

George Vanier Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29

Gobind Sarvar School – Exposures on Feb. 4 and 5

Goldstone Park Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18 and Feb. 5, 17, 18, 22 and 23

Green Timbers – Exposure Jan. 18, 18, 20, 21, 22 and March 8 and 9

Guildford Park Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 11, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24 and 26, March 1, 2 and 4

Harold Bishop Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 9, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25, 26 and March 1 and 2

Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12, 16

Hjorth Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 18, March 2, 3

Holly Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and 6, Feb. 12

HT Thrift Elementary – Exposures March 1 and 2

Hyland Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 18

Invergarry Education Centre – Exposure March 15

James Ardiel Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8, 10 and 11

Janice Churchill Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4

Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, Feb. 24, 25 and March 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18

JT Brown Elementary – Exposure March 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8

Katzie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12 and Feb. 9, 10, 25

Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposure Feb. 18

Kirkbride Elementary – Exposure Feb. 16, March 11

Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 26, 27, 29, Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 15, 16, 17, 18, 25, 26 and March 1, 2, 29, 30 and 31

LA Matheson Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 25, 26, 27, 29 and Feb. 8 and 18, 25, 26, March 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 29

Laronde Elementary – Exposure on March 16, 17, 18

Latimer Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 20, Feb. 4 and 5, 11, 12

Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18, 20, 21, 22, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 11, 17, 18 and 22

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 15, 18 to 22, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8, 18 and 24, March 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 29

Maddaugh Road Elementary – Exposure March 29

Maple Green Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18 and March 1, 3, 4, 11, 12

Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4 and March 3

M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10 and March 1, 2, 3, 9 and 10

Mary Jane Shannon Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8 and March 11

McLeod Road Traditional – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, Feb. 12, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, March 3, 4

Morgan Road Elementary – Exposure March 29

Mountainview Montessori – Exposure Jan. 5 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10

Newton Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 13, 14

North Ridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 18, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12 and 16

North Surrey Ice Complex – Exposure Feb. 5

North Surrey Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and March 8 to 10, 12, 29 and 30

Ocean Cliff Elementary – Exposure on March 8, 9, 10, 29 and 30

Old Yale Road Elementary – Exposures Jan. 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19

Pacific Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, Feb. 3 to 5, 8 to 11

Panorama Park Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 22, 23 and 24, March 9 and 29

Port Kells Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8

Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4 to 7, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 18, 24, 25, 26 and March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposure Jan. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 25 and March 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 29 and 30

Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12 and March 30

Royal Heights Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and Feb. 8 and March 8 to 12

Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26 and Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and March 2, 3, 5 and 29

Senator Reid Elementary – Exposures March 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 12

Serpentine Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Simon Cunningham Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 23 and 24

South Meridian Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1

Strawberry Hill Elementary – Exposures Feb. 24 and March 12

Sullivan Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 26 and March 1 and 2

Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1-5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 16, 23, 24, 25 and March 8, 9, 12, 29 and 30

Sunnyside Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 11, 12, 16 and 17

Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 14, 15 and Feb. 12

Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposures Feb. 2-4

Surrey Traditional – Exposure Feb. 1, 4, 5 and 8, 10, 11

TE Scott Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6, 11, 26, 26, 27, 28, 29

Tamanawis Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 22 and Feb. 1 to 5, 8, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 25, 26 and March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 and 12

TREES Teen Recreation and Educational School – Exposures Feb. 1, 3, 8

Walnut Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14 and Feb. 17 and 18

WE Kinvig Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 7, Feb. 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11

Westerman Elementary – Exposures Feb. 23, 24 and 25 and March 12

White Rock Elementary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 8, March 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

William F. Davidson Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6 and March 11, 12

Woodward Hill Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 19 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 17 18. 22, 23 and 24

Conseil Scolaire Francophone

École des Pionniers de Maillardville (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Jan. 18, 19, 25, 26 and Feb. 8, 9, 10 and March 9 and 10

École des Deux Rives – Exposures March 9 and 10

Gabrielle-Roy (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 1-5

Independent schools within Fraser Health:

Abbotsford Christian School – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 10, 11, 12, 19, 25 and March 3, 4, 8, 22

Abbotsford Christian Elementary – Exposure March 3

Alif Academy Education – Exposure on March 15, 18

Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 8 to 10, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, March 1

Bibleway Christian Academy – Exposures March 2, 3,4 5 and 8

Cascade Christian School (Chilliwack) – Exposure Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, Feb. 18

Children of Integrity Montessori (Port Coquitlam) Exposure Feb. 16

Cornerstone Montessori (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 25-28

Credo Christian Elementary (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8

Credo Christian High School (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7 and 8 and Feb. 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, March 1, 2, 3 and 4

Dasmesh Punjabi School (Abbotsford) – Exposure on Jan. 5, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22

Deer Lake – Exposures 5, 8 and 9

Diamond School (Surrey) – Exposure Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, 2

Fraser Valley Elementary (Langley) – Exposures Feb. 8, 9

Gobind Savar School (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Greater Heights Learning Academy – Exposures March 8 to 12, 15, 16

Guru Angand Dev Elementary (G.A.D) (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29 and Feb. 1 and March 3

Heritage Christian Community Online School – Exposure Jan. 20

Highroad Academy (Chilliwack) – Exposures March 1 and 8

Holy Cross Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure Feb. 4, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24 and 25, March 1, 4

Holy Cross Regional High School (Surrey) – Exposure on March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9

Immaculate Conception School (Delta) – Exposure on March 3, 4, 5 and 11

Iqra School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 22, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 10, 11, March 1 and 9

Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 28

Khalsa Secondary School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10, 11 and 12

Khalsa School Old Yale Road – Exposure on Jan. 8, 11, 12, 13 and Feb. 16-18

Khalsa School Newton (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 1, 2 12, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24 and 25, March 4, 5

Meadowridge School – Exposures Feb. 25 and March 1, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Mennonite Educational Institute (Abbotsford) – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, 4, 17 and 26

Mount Cheam Christian (Chilliwack) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10 and 16

Our Lady of Fatima (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22, Feb. 8, 9, March 2, 3, 4

Our Lady of the Assumption (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure on March 12

Pacific Academy (Surrey) Exposures Feb. 17-19, March 1 to 5, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26

PALS Autism Society School (New Westminster) – Exposures Jan. 11, 12

Queen of All Saints School (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Feb. 16 to 19

Regent Christian Academy (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22

Seabird Island Community School (Agassiz) – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8, 11

Sikh Academy (Surrey-Newton) – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7 and 8

Sikh Academy (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 2, 3, 4, 19, 26 and March 11 and 12

Southpointe Academy (Delta) – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 29 and Feb. 1, 16, 17

Squiala Elementary (Chilliwack) – Exposure Jan. 15, 18, 19, 20, 21

St. Catherine’s (Langley) – Exposure March 1

St. Francis de Sales (Burnaby) – Exposures March 8 and 9

St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposures Feb. 3 to 5, 10, 17

St. James (Abbotsford) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2

St. John Brebeuf (Abbotsford) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24 and March 1

St. Michael’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure on Feb. 9, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23

St. Thomas More Collegiate (Burnaby) – Exposure on Feb. 17 and March 11

Surrey Christian (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, 29 and March 12

Surrey Christian School (Cloverdale Campus) – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29

Surrey Muslim School – Exposure Jan. 18, 28, 29 and Feb. 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26 and March 1

Tag Gymnastics (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 19

Timothy Christian School (Chilliwack) – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28 and Feb. 1-4

Traditional Learning Academy Online (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 20

Unity Christian – Exposures March 1 to 5, 11 and 12

Valley Christian School (Mission) – Exposures Feb. 10, 11 and 12

White Rock Christian Academy – Exposure Feb. 1, March 15, 16, 17, 18

William of Orange Christian School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 20

Interior Health

100 Mile House:

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5

Alkali Lake:

Sxoxomic Community School – Exposure Jan. 6, 7

Armstrong:

Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 3-5

Len Wood Middle – Exposure Jan. 13

Pleasant Valley Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15, 18

Barriere:

Barriere Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 7, 8

Barriere Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8

Chase:

Chase Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 23

Coldstream:

Hillview Elementary – Exposures March 8, 9

Kalamalka Secondary – Exposures Jan. 19, 20

Kidston Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 9-11, March 5

Enderby:

M.V. Beattie Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, March 3, 4, 5

Golden:

Golden Alternate School – Exposures Jan. 18, 19

Lady Grey Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5

Horsefly:

Horsefly Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11

Kamloops:

Aberdeen Elementary – Exposure Jan. 22

Arthur Hatton Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-8 and Feb. 22, 23, 24 and March 2, 3, 4

Arthur Stevenson Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, Feb. 22-24

Beattie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 21, 22 and Feb. 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 and March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Brocklehurst Middle – March 1, 2, 4, 5

David Thompson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2

Dufferin Elementary School – Exposure on March 10

Juniper Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, Feb. 2, 3

Kamloops School of the Arts – Exposure on Feb. 23, 24

Kay Bingham Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 23, 24

Lloyd George Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4

Logan Lake Elementary – Exposures March 29, 30

Marion Schilling Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14, 21

Norkam Secondary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 18, 19, 24-26, March 22, 23

Sa-Hali Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 5, 16

South Kamloops Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8, 12, 13, Feb. 4, 5, 8 to 12, 22-24

Summit Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21

Twin Rivers Education Centre – Exposures Jan. 26, 27, 28

Valleyview Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 20, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 1, 2, 4, 9-12, 22-24

Westmount Elementary – Exposure on March 12, 23-25

Westsyde Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28

Kelowna:

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory — Exposures on March 29

A.S. Matheson Elementary – Exposures March 2, 3, 4. 8-12

Bankerhead Elementary – Exposure Mar. 29, 30

Black Mountain Elementary, Exposure on Jan. 14, 18, 19, 20

Canyon Falls Middle School – Exposure on March 4, 5

Claro Learning Centre – Exposure on March 3, 4, 5

Constable Neil Bruce Middle – Exposures March 29, 30

Davidson Road Elementtary – Exposure March. 29

Dorothea Walker Elementary – Exposures March 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

Dr. Knox Middle – Exposures Jan. 29, Feb. 1, 3, 4

Hudson road Elementary – Exposure March 29, 30

Kelowna Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 9-11, March 2, 3, 4

KLO Middle – Exposure March 29, 30, April 1

Kelowna Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 7, Feb. 1-5 and March 5, 8, 9, 29

Mount Boucherie – Exposure on March 1

Okanagan Mission Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8, March 4, 5

Pearson Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 25, 26, March 1, 2, 3, 29, 30, 31

Peter Greer Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22-26

Raymer Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 23, 24

Rutland Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19

Rutland Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 11, 18, 19, 20, Feb. 25

Spring Valley Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, 12 and March 3, 4, 5

South Rutland Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11

Lake Country:

Davidson Road Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 26, March 1, 2

George Elliot Secondary – Exposures Feb. 25, 26

Logan Lake:

Logan Lake Elementary – Exposures March 29, 30

Lower Nicola:

Nicola-Canford Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 25

Lumby:

Charles Bloom Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18-22

Merritt:

Collettville Elementary – Exposure Feb. 18

Merritt Bench Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18

Merritt Central Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8 and 9

Merritt Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, Feb. 24

Oliver:

Oliver Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18

Peachland:

Peachland Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Penticton:

Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-6

Revelstoke:

Arrow Heights Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 8-12, 16

Revelstoke Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26

Salmon Arm:

Bastion Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12

Salmon Arm Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22

Salmon Arm West Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12. 22

Shuswap Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19

South Canoe Elementary – Exposures Jan. 6-8, 11-15

South Broadview Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 8-10

Savona:

Savona Elementary – Exposure March 1

Sicamous:

Parkview Elementary – Exposure Jan. 6

Sorrento:

Sorrento Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18

Summerland:

Summerland Middle – Exposure on Jan. 11

Summerland Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 27, 28 and Feb. 1-3

Tappen:

Carlin Elementary Middle – Exposures on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22

Vernon:

Clarence Fulton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 18-20

Ecole Beairsto Elementary – Exposures Feb. 19, 22

Harwood Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 20, 21, 22

Hillview Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5 and March 8 and 9

Vernon Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1, 18, March 8

W.L. Seaton Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 20, Feb. 16-19

West Kelowna:

Glenrosa Middle School – Exposures Jan. 7, 8

Hudson Road Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 5, 6, 7, 8, 29

Mount Boucherie Secondary – Exposures Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11-14, March 1

Westside Learning Centre, Central Services and Programs – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 28

Williams Lake:

Cataline Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11-14

Lake City Secondary (Columneetza Campus) – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25

Marie Sharpe Elementary – Exposure Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 29

Mountainview Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 22, 23

Nesika Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, 18, 19, 22

Skyline Alternate School – Exposure Jan. 5, Feb. 26

Winfield:

George Elliot Secondary – Exposure on Feb 22, 23, 25, 26

Independent Schools in Interior Health:

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School (Kelowna) – Exposure on Jan. 12, 26, 27, 28, 29

Kamloops Christian – Exposure on March 1

OKIB Cultural Immersion School (Vernon) – Exposures March 8-11

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Elementary (West Kelowna) – Exposures Jan. 7, 8

Sk’elep School of Excellence (Kamloops) – Exposure Jan. 18, Feb. 23 to 26, March 1

St. Ann’s Academy (Kamloops) – Exposure Jan. 27, 28, 29

St. James School (Vernon) – Exposures Jan. 11-15, 18, 19, 20

Sxoxomic Community School (Alkali Lake) – Exposures Jan. 6, 7

The Fernie Academy – Exposures on Jan. 21, 22

Northern Health

Burns Lake:

William Konkin Elementary – Exposures March 10 to 12

Charlie Lake:

Charlie Lake Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8

Dawson Creek:

Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2, 3, and 10

Dawson Creek Secondary – Exposures Feb. 5, 8, 9, 16, 17 and March 5

Ecole Frank Ross Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16

Notre Dame School – Exposure on Jan. 25 and Feb. 16-18, March 8, 9

Tremblay Elementary – Exposure Feb. 2

Decker Lake:

Decker Lake Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6, 22 to 26

Fort Nelson:

Chalo School – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8

Fort Nelson Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 11 and Feb. 1-3

Fort St. James:

Fort St. James Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15, Feb. 17, 18, 19

Nak’albun Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11-14 and 18

Fort St. John:

Clearview Elementary & Junior Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8

Doctor Kearney Middle – Exposure on Feb. 12

Duncan Cran Elementary – Exposures Jan. 28, 29

Ecole Central Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 9 to 12

Energetic Learning Campus – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 24

Margaret Ma Murray Community School – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12, 16, 17, 18

North Peace Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 4, 11, 13, 14, Feb. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, March 1 to 4

Fraser Lake:

Fraser Lake Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25 and March 1 and 2

Haida Gwaii:

Chief Matthews School (Old Massett Village) – Exposure on Feb. 12, 17 and March 4, 8, 11, 12

Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary (Queen Charlotte) – Exposures Feb. 16 and 17

Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Nayy Secondary (Masset) – Exposure Jan. 22

Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary (Skidegate) – Exposures Feb. 16, 17, 19 and 23

Hazelton:

Hazelton Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 25 and March 11

Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 26

Houston:

Houston Christian School – Exposures March 1, 2 and 3

Houston Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11-15 and March 1, 2 and 3

Twain Sullivan Elementary – Exposure on March 1, 2, 3

Kispiox:

Kispiox Community School – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Kitimat:

Haisla Community School – Exposure on Feb. 26

Kildala Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 24, 25, 26 and March 8, 11, 12

Mount Elizabeth Middle/Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 24, 25, 26, March 1, 10, 11 and 12

Nechako Elementary – Exposure on Feb, 24, 25, 26

Moberly Lake:

Moberly Lake Elementary – Exposure on March 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12

New Hazelton:

Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary – Exposure Feb. 17 to 19

Prince George:

Cedars Christian School Exposure Feb. 1, 8, 10, 11 and 12

College Heights Secondary – Exposure on March 8, 9, 15, 16, 17

DP Todd Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, March 12, 18, 19

Duchess Park Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 9 to 12, March 16, 17

Giscome Elementary – Exposure Feb. 4

Hart Highlands Elementary – Exposure March 1

Heather Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 10, March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19

Heritage Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 20 to 22, Jan. 26

Lac des Bois Elementary School – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Pineview Elementary – Exposures March 3 to 5

Prince George Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6 to 9, Feb. 8, 9, 11 and 12 and March 3 to 5

Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 25 to 29

Spruceland Traditional – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9, 10, 11, 12, March 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19

Valemont Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 6

Prince Rupert:

Annunciation School – Exposures on Feb. 17 to 19, 22 to 23 and March 1, 2 and 3

Charles Hays Secondary – Exposure Feb. 8 to 11, 16 to 19, 22, 24, 25, 26 and March 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 11 and 12

Conrad Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 13 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8. 10, 11, 12 and March 8, 9, 11, 12

Ecole Roosevelt Park – Exposures March 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12

Lax Kxeen Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 12 and March 3, 8, 10, 11, 12

Pacific Coastal School – Exposure Feb. 4, March 10, 11, 12

Pineridge Elementary – Exposure Feb. 3

Port Edward Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1

Prince Rupert Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 8, 13, 14, 15 and Jan. 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 11, 12 and March 8 to 10

Silverthorne Elementary – Exposures March 1, 2 and 3

Quesnel:

McNaughton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6-8

Smithers:

Muheim Memorial Elementary – Exposure on March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11

Smithers Secondary – Exposure on March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11

St Joseph’s School – Exposure on March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11

Walnut Park Elementary – Exposure on March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11

Stewart:

Bear Valley School – Exposure Feb. 8

Telkwa:

Telkwa Elementary – Exposure on March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11

Terrace:

Caledonia Secondary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13 and Feb. 3, 4, 19, 23, 25, 26 and March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

Cassie Hall Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5, March 10, 11, 12

Centennial Christian School – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 8

Ecole Mountainview Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 25, 26, March 5

Parkside Secondary – Exposure Jan. 8, 12, 13, Feb. 25, 26

Skeena Middle School – Exposures on Jan. 2-4, Feb. 2, 3, 4, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8

Suwilaawks Community School – Exposures Feb. 2-4, March 5

Thornhill Elementary – Exposures Feb. 2, 3, 25, 26

Thornhill Primary School – Exposure on Feb. 1, 25, 26

Uplands Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6, 19 to 21, Feb. 2 to 5

Valemount:

Valemount Elementary – Exposures March 8 and 9

Valemount Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 6, March 12

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.

