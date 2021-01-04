Menu

Crime

Tyler Gamblin pleads guilty to manslaughter in July stabbing of Nathan Gallant

By Andrew Cromwell Global News
Tyler Gamblin, 19, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Nathan Gallant in early July 2020.
Tyler Gamblin, 19, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Nathan Gallant in early July 2020. New Brunswick RCMP

WARNING: This story contains graphic content.

A man who was arrested after being wanted on a national warrant for murder has changed his plea in relation to the July 2020 death of a 29-year-old man in Fairfield, N.B., located just outside of Saint John.

Tyler Gamblin, 20, was due in court on Monday to set a date for his trial in the second-degree murder in the death of Nathan Gallant.

Read more: Tyler Gamblin’s second-degree murder case put off for another week

Instead, Gamblin pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

In an agreed statement of facts entered into court on Monday, Gamblin admitted to stabbing Gallant six times in the ribs.

The court heard that Gallant and another man were travelling in the front seat of a car on the evening of July 8.

Gamblin and a woman were in the back seat.

Gallant is said to have lunged towards the woman and Gamblin “snapped,” stabbing him multiple times.

Gallant later died in hospital.

Click to play video 'Homicide victim Nathan Gallant’s mother seeks help in finding suspect' Homicide victim Nathan Gallant’s mother seeks help in finding suspect
Homicide victim Nathan Gallant’s mother seeks help in finding suspect – Jul 19, 2020

The statement said Gamblin told the woman he stabbed Gallant because he “did not want someone to hit a girl.”

Gamblin was arrested July 23 in Woodstock, N.B., following a tip after a Canada wide warrant had been issued.

The matter is scheduled to be back in court on March 9.

