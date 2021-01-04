Lennox and Addington OPP kept busy over the long weekend with impaired drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington OPP arrested several drunk drivers over the new year’s weekend.

On Jan. 2, OPP were called to County Road 41 near Goodyear Road after a vehicle crashed into a ditch. No one was injured but police said the driver was visibly impaired.

OPP charged 30-year-old Brady Gordon Bowen of Greater Napanee with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 3, OPP officers came upon an all-terrain vehicle stuck in the ditch off of Dorland Drive in Napanee.

Police say the driver got stuck in the ditch after losing control of the vehicle.

Police arrested and charged 39-year-old Trevor Homer of Napanee with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit.

The evening of Jan. 3, around 10 p.m., OPP were called to Jim Kimmett Boulevard to respond to a possible impaired driver.

Once stopped, police say the driver was also visibly impaired.

OPP then charged 49-year-old Kenneth Sutcliffe of Napanee with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit.

On Monday, OPP’s East region released data from their latest RIDE programs. Between Nov. 26, 2020 and Jan. 3, 2021, OPP in the East region charged 92 people with impaired driving offences. Another 31 drivers had their licences suspended after registering in the warning range when given a blood alcohol test.

OPP have issued a warning to those considering getting behind the wheel while impaired.

“These individuals are putting not only their own lives at risk, but also those of passengers, other motorists and pedestrians,” said Insp. Dave Tovell, OPP’s East Region traffic and marine manager.

“Impaired driving, whether it’s alcohol or drugs, can have deadly consequences,” he said.