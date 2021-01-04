Nova Scotia reports 6 new COVID-19 cases after two day reporting break

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, providing an update on the number of confirmed cases since the province’s last update Saturday.

On Sunday, two new cases were reported, one of which is a travel-related case located in the western zone. The other is a case in the eastern zone and is under investigation.

Monday’s four new cases are located in the central zone. One of the cases is travel-related, one is a close contact of a previous case and two others are under investigation.

None of the new cases are linked to Churchill Academy, a Dartmouth school that reported five cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province said on Monday testing was being arranged for all staff and students at the school.

Story continues below advertisement

The province announced last week that restaurants can reopen starting Monday. In a Monday news release, Premier Stephen McNeil said low numbers of new cases mean restaurants can go ahead with reopening.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I want to thank the hardworking entrepreneurs in this sector for their patience as we do our best to slow the spread of the virus,” McNeil said in the release. “I remind all Nova Scotians that following all the public health protocols is the best way to protect each other and also help our economy.”

Restaurants reopening for dine-in service this week must end service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

2:05 Coronavirus: Halifax restaurants prepare to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions lift Monday Coronavirus: Halifax restaurants prepare to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions lift Monday

Since the start of the second wave, Nova Scotia has confirmed 416 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. The province says 389 cases are considered resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m encouraged by the numbers we are seeing, but we still haven’t seen the full impact of the holidays,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“The way we can keep COVID-19 under control is by remaining cautious and following all the public health measures. Living safely with COVID-19 needs to remain our focus in 2021,” Strang said.

The province completed 969 Nova Scotia tests for the virus on Saturday and 1,077 on Sunday.