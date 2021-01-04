Marmora man charged after Peterborough County OPP seize meth during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A Marmora and Lake, Ont., man faces drug-related and driving charges following a traffic stop south of Peterborough on Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Keene Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

Police discovered the driver was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Justin Haney, 32, of Marmora and Lake was arrested and charged with

Possession of a Schedule I substance — methamphetamine

Failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving while under suspension

Failure to comply with a probation order

Obstructing a peace officer

Using a plate not authorized for a vehicle

He was held in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Sunday in Peterborough, OPP said.

