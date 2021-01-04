Marmora man charged after Peterborough County OPP seize meth during traffic stop

A Marmora and Lake, Ont., man faces drug-related and driving charges following a traffic stop south of Peterborough on Saturday.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Keene Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township for a Highway Traffic Act offence.
Police discovered the driver was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.
Justin Haney, 32, of Marmora and Lake was arrested and charged with
Trending Stories
- Possession of a Schedule I substance — methamphetamine
- Failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
- Driving while under suspension
- Failure to comply with a probation order
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Using a plate not authorized for a vehicle
He was held in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Sunday in Peterborough, OPP said.
Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments