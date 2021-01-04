Menu

Crime

Marmora man charged after Peterborough County OPP seize meth during traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 12:55 pm
Peterborough County OPP seized meth during a traffic stop south of Peterborough on Saturday.
Peterborough County OPP seized meth during a traffic stop south of Peterborough on Saturday. The Canadian Press

A Marmora and Lake, Ont., man faces drug-related and driving charges following a traffic stop south of Peterborough on Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Keene Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

Police discovered the driver was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Read more: Suspended driver found with weapons, drugs during RIDE stop in Peterborough, police say

Justin Haney, 32, of Marmora and Lake was arrested and charged with

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance — methamphetamine
  • Failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Failure to comply with a probation order
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Using a plate not authorized for a vehicle

He was held in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Sunday in Peterborough, OPP said.

Click to play video 'Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths' Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths
Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths
