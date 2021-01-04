Manitoba teachers, parents anxious as some students return to class, others stay home

Send this page to someone via email

For Manitoba students in Grades 7 through 12, Monday marks the start of a 10-day remote learning period in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Many students in kindergarten through Grade 6 are returning to classes, although remote learning is optional for kids in that age group.

Manitoba Teachers Society president James Bedford said that’s causing a lot of anxiety for teachers as school resumes after the holiday break.

James Bedford. Twitter / James Bedford

“If you’re teaching K-6, you’re not quite certain how many students you’re going to see in your classroom today and how many are going to learn from home,” he said.

“That’s really asking teachers to do two separate tasks.

“It’s almost impossible to teach children in your classroom in front of you and teach children at home at the same time. It means giving up preps and working after school to make sure those students learning from home are still learning.”

The province has staffed a remote learning support centre — which opened Monday — with over 100 professionals to help teachers navigate and juggle in-person and online learning.

Bedford said the province’s directive that Grades 7-12 must stay home but that it’s OK for younger kids to go to class is a confusing one for parents and forces them to make some tough choices.

“One message is, school is safe, but it’s not safe for 7-12 … and it is safe from K-6,” he said.

“Those messages aren’t necessary compatible with parents.”

Behavioural Scientist Kristen Wirth told 680 CJOB that if parents want to help set their kids up for success while they work from home, it’s best to start with putting realistic expectations on them, and not assuming they’ll be able to spend an entire day doing nothing but hitting the books.

“Just like how (adults) set up our own selves to do a little bit of work and then take breaks, (kids) do need that,” she said.

“Really, they don’t have the maturity or decision-making ability to be able to do those things completely on their own.”

Wirth said it’s important to check in with your kids from time to time during the first few days, before they get more comfortable with the work-flow and are able to learn independently.

The switch to remote learning is scheduled to last until Jan. 15.

