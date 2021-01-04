COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 3 new cases, 4 ongoing outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The new cases puts the overall total at 389 since the pandemic was declared in March. There are now 88 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. It’s down from the 100 active cases reported just two days earlier.

As well, there were 10 cases declared resolved Monday, increasing the overall total to 296 resolved — approximately 76 per cent of all cases. There are also currently 189 people considered close contacts — down from 195 reported Sunday.

On the weekend, the health unit reported new outbreaks at an unidentified congregate living facility in Peterborough along with an unidentified workplace in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Two outbreaks in Peterborough, both declared on Dec. 23 — at Riverview Manor long-term care and at another congregate living facility — remain active, the health unit reports.

Community Living Trent Highlands, which serves individuals with disabilities, says one of its homes was the facility in question.

We are in outbreak at one of our homes & are so fortunate to have dedicated, knowledgeable staff working to keep everyone comfortable. We are focused on quick recovery for all affected. Thank you to the community & our families for your messages of support and care. — CommunityLiving CLTH (@CLTrentHighland) December 28, 2020

There have been five deaths related to COVID-19, two which occurred in April along with three Fairhaven long-term care residents following an outbreak which was declared on Oct. 31. The outbreak was declared over on Dec. 11.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre also reports five COVID-19 patients are receiving care in an inpatient unit on Monday.