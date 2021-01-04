Fire in Hamilton’s east end sends 1 to hospital, causes $100K in damage

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton fire says the cause of a blaze at a home in the east end that sent one person to hospital late Sunday afternoon may have been electrical in nature.

Emergency crews were called out to a residence near Glencarry and Central avenues just before 6 p.m. for a reported residential fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say heavy smoke and some flames were coming from the basement of the house with some of the residents out front of the home.

Paramedics told Global News they assessed three people on scene and transported a 52-year-old woman to hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

After the blaze was put down, investigators say searches of the basement and first floor turned up some deceased pets, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Damage is estimated to be about $100,000 and is predominantly from smoke contamination, according to Hamilton fire assistant deputy chief Carla MacDonald.

“The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical in nature; the area of origin was determined to be in a basement bedroom where a television and PlayStation were set up,” said MacDonald

The blaze is not considered suspicious.