Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Prince George RCMP investigate death of 50-year-old man as homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 3, 2021 2:38 pm
Prince George RCMP
Prince George RCMP say the incident appears targeted. Global News

Prince George RCMP are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man on New Year’s Day as a homicide.

In a media release Sunday, Mounties said they were called to a home in the 2800 block of 15th Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Jan. 1.

Read more: Woman arrested in Prince George, B.C., homicide investigation

Investigators found the victim dead at the scene, and believe the incident to be targeted.

The Prince George RCMP’s serious crimes unit has been tasked to the case, and police said “significant resources have been deployed.”

Trending Stories

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. mother’s desperate search for Colten Fleury continues' B.C. mother’s desperate search for Colten Fleury continues
B.C. mother’s desperate search for Colten Fleury continues – Oct 24, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicidePrince GeorgePrince George homicideprince george murder50-year-old mannew year's homicidetargeted homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers