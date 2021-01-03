Prince George RCMP investigate death of 50-year-old man as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Prince George RCMP are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man on New Year’s Day as a homicide.

In a media release Sunday, Mounties said they were called to a home in the 2800 block of 15th Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Jan. 1.

Investigators found the victim dead at the scene, and believe the incident to be targeted.

The Prince George RCMP’s serious crimes unit has been tasked to the case, and police said “significant resources have been deployed.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

