Crime

Woman arrested in Prince George, B.C., homicide investigation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 4:52 pm
Police tape surrounding a crime scene.
Police tape surrounding a crime scene. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press

A woman has now been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 26-year-old woman in Prince George last week.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. on Thursday to the 300-block of George Street, where they found the woman.

She had been stabbed outside the courthouse.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived and she was rushed to hospital.

Read more: Woman dies after being stabbed outside courthouse in Prince George, B.C.

However, she later died of her injuries.

Prince George RCMP say the suspect was interviewed and later released pending further investigation. She has not been charged at this time.

Investigators wish to speak to everyone that may have witnessed this incident or has information. Contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca

CrimePrince GeorgeRCMP InvestigationPrince George RCMPwoman stabbedPrince George crimePrince George homicidePrince George courthouse
