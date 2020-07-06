Woman arrested in Prince George, B.C., homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has now been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 26-year-old woman in Prince George last week.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. on Thursday to the 300-block of George Street, where they found the woman.

She had been stabbed outside the courthouse.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived and she was rushed to hospital.

However, she later died of her injuries.

Prince George RCMP say the suspect was interviewed and later released pending further investigation. She has not been charged at this time.

Investigators wish to speak to everyone that may have witnessed this incident or has information. Contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca

