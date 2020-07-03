Woman dies after being stabbed outside courthouse in Prince George, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George after a woman was stabbed in front of the courthouse.

RCMP say at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, officers were called to the 300-block of George Street where they found the woman.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived and she was rushed to hospital.

Early Friday morning the woman passed away in hospital.

Prince George RCMP say the Serious Crime Unit has been called in.

Police are asking to speak to anyone that may have witnessed this incident or anyone that may have information, to call them at -250-561-3300.

