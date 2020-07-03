Menu

Crime

Woman dies after being stabbed outside courthouse in Prince George, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Police tape file image.
Police tape file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George after a woman was stabbed in front of the courthouse.

RCMP say at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, officers were called to the 300-block of George Street where they found the woman.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived and she was rushed to hospital.

Trending Stories

Early Friday morning the woman passed away in hospital.

Read more: Dog was target in Prince George, B.C., home invasion, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say the Serious Crime Unit has been called in.

Police are asking to speak to anyone that may have witnessed this incident or anyone that may have information, to call them at -250-561-3300.

