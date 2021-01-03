Winnipeg police warn motorists to drive safely, offer winter tips

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Though the weather has been mild for most of Manitoba’s typically cold months, Winnipeg police are anticipating a return to cold, slippery conditions.

That’s why officers are reminding commuters of the several steps they can take to ensure the safety of themselves, and everyone around them.

Police say to think of the following fundamentals:

Plan ahead: When adverse weather conditions occur, give yourself extra travel time so you don’t need to rush.

Increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you: Adjust this distance according to road conditions and the speed you are travelling. Remember that in winter your vehicle requires a greater stopping distance.

Be alert to pedestrians at all times as well as slippery patches: Road conditions can change abruptly in winter. Watch for black ice when approaching bridges and overpasses.

Keep windows and windshields clear of ice and snow: Top up your windshield fluid and make sure your defroster and windshield wipers are working properly.

Keep your lights on: Allow yourself to be seen when driving in adverse winter conditions.

Consider purchasing winter tires: They provide additional traction in cold weather. Tire pressure should also be checked monthly as air pressure decreases in cold weather.

Get an emergency car kit: Have the appropriate safety and emergency equipment always readily available in your vehicle.

Police say everyone, even pedestrians and bystanders, have a role to play in keeping each other safe.

Story continues below advertisement

4:08 Essential tips to be prepared for safe winter driving Essential tips to be prepared for safe winter driving – Dec 10, 2020