Saint John temporarily bans overnight parking

The City of Saint John has declared a temporary overnight parking ban for the south and central peninsula Sunday.

The ban goes into effect at 11 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Monday.

This means that there is no on-street parking anywhere in the south and central peninsula area.

The decision comes after the Saint John Airport recorded 16 cm of snow on Saturday, according to totals from Environment Canada.

The city has stressed that any vehicles parked on the street after the ban comes into effect will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s risk and expense.

Six parking commission parking lots will be cleared for use by on-street parking residents by 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The lots include:

Corner of Princess Street and Canterbury Street (entrance on Canterbury Street)

Corner of Duke and Sydney Street

Peters Street

Carmarthen Street (Vineyard Church)

Corner of Charlotte Street and Queen Street at Key Industries (entrance on Queen Street)

Water Street

Vehicles must be removed from all of the parking lots by 7 a.m. Monday. If they remain in the lots after that time they may also be towed at the owner’s expense.

Additional parking will be available at the PEEL Plaza Parking Garage at the cost of $5 overnight.

The rate is valid between 6 p.m. the night a parking ban is declared and 8 the following morning. Regular parking rates will be charged before and after those hours.

