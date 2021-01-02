Talk show host Larry King hospitalized due to COVID-19: reports

Send this page to someone via email

American talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, according to several media reports.

CNN and ABC News said that the 87-year-old has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after being diagnosed with the virus, citing sources close to his family.

According to CNN, King has been in hospital at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center for over a week, and that all three of his sons have been unable to visit him due to the hospital’s health protocols.

A source told ABC that the talk show host has “fought so many health issues in the last few years” and that he was “fighting this one hard too.”

King has previously been diagnosed with several medical issues which include several heart attacks and a quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.

In 2017, he had also underwent surgery to treat a lung cancer diagnosis, as well as another procedure in 2018 for angina.

King was the host of Larry King Live for over 25 years before retiring in 2010. Between 2012 and 2020, he also hosted Larry King Now.