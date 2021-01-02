Menu

COVID-19 cases at Laval hospital unrelated: health authority, union disagrees

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020' Coronavirus: looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020
WATCH: looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020

The regional health authority in Laval, Que. says there’s no epidemiological link between six cases of COVID-19 among employees at a local hospital.

Marie-Eve Despatie-Gagnon, a spokeswoman for the health authority confirmed today that three emergency room doctors and three other employees at the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She says the cases are all due to community transmission and there is no outbreak at the hospital.

READ MORE: Quebec changes COVID-19 vaccine strategy, won’t hold back doses for booster shots

But Jean-Francois Houle, the vice-president of the union that represents a variety of workers at the health authority, including orderlies, questions that claim.

He says there are almost 70 patients at the hospital, not counting those in a designated “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, who have the virus.

He says workers on the site do not have proper personal protective equipment, an allegation the health authority has not immediately addressed.

As of Thursday, the most recent date for which data is available, there were 1,944 active cases of COVID-19 in Laval, or 439 per 100,000 people, the highest level in Quebec.

There were 262 active cases per 100,000 people across the province as of Thursday.

Click to play video 'Covering the Herron Residence’s COVID-19 tragedy as told by Global News Montreal journalists' Covering the Herron Residence’s COVID-19 tragedy as told by Global News Montreal journalists
Covering the Herron Residence’s COVID-19 tragedy as told by Global News Montreal journalists
© 2021 The Canadian Press
