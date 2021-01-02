Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 292 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over last two days

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 292 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and six more deaths.

Public health said the numbers are from data over two days since the agency did not report cases on New Year’s Day.

The city’s average number of new cases over the last 10 days has been around 111 per day. The total number of active cases moved from 1,386 on Thursday to 1,523 as of Jan. 2.

Hamilton has six more coronavirus-related deaths with three tied to outbreaks at a pair of retirement homes on the Mountain.

St. Elizabeth near Rymal Road and Garth Street reported two deaths in an outbreak that began on Christmas Day and has seen 18 residents and three staff members test positive for the coronavirus.

The outbreak at Villa Italia saw its first death in a surge of cases that began on Dec. 23 and has affected a total of 12 residents and six staff members.

Five of the city’s latest deaths were residents over the age of 80. One person in their 70s also died over the last two days.

Hamilton has had 174 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Public health reported six new outbreaks with four on the Mountain at the Extendicare nursing home, Regina Gardens Long Term Care Residence, Macassa Lodge retirement home, and a unit of the Juravinski Hospital.

The other two outbreaks are in the lower city at the Head Injury Rehabilitation Ontario on King William Street, and a unit of the Hamilton General hospital.

Public health says there are 28 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 2 at:

Four long-term care homes (LTCH) — The Meadows, Regina Gardens, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), and The Village of Wentworth Heights

Four nursing homes — Clarion, Dundurn Place Care Centre, Extendicare Hamilton, and Shalom Village

Four retirement homes — Grace Villa, Macassa Lodge, St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence and Villa Italia

Six schools — Bellstone Christian school, Lawfield Elementary, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Elementary, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School, St. Thomas More Secondary School and Timothy Christian.

The city is also reporting outbreaks at Carol Anne’s Place at the YWCA, Hamilton General, Head Injury Rehabilitation Clinic, Hatt’s Off Group Home, Choices Supportive Group Living Group, St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton, Downtown Family YMCA and four units at the Juravinski Hospital.

Grace Villa has a total of 227 positive cases and thirty-eight deaths since its outbreak began on Nov. 25, the outbreak at Juravinski hospital has 106 cases with nine deaths and 19 people have now died in the Shalom Village outbreak, declared on Dec. 9. Ninety-one residents and 72 staff members have been infected with the coronavirus at the home during the surge.

Outbreaks at the Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Franco’s No Frills, Lynwood Charlton Centre – Augusta Site, Redeemer University, and St. Peter’s Hospital were declared over in the last two days.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH involved 101 cases and 19 deaths over 73 days.

The city has seen 6,349 total cases during the pandemic. There are 68 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Hamilton Health Sciences says 8 of their 47 patients are in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Halton Region reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths over two days

Halton Region reported 259 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and eight deaths with seven tied to institutional outbreaks.

Public health said the numbers recorded were from data over two days since the agency did not report cases on New Year’s Day.

The region has 650 active cases as of Jan. 2, with Burlington accounting for 222 cases, Halton Hills with 55, Milton with 197, while Oakville has 176.

The latest deaths tied to outbreaks come from the Extendicare Halton Hills LTCH in Georgetown which recorded four over the last two days, while Pearl and Pine in Burlington, Revera Birkdale Place in Milton, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville all revealed one each.

Extendicare added seven more coronavirus cases over the last two days and now has had 108 infections since the outbreak began on Dec. 4. There have been 10 deaths at the home connected to COVID-19.

The Wyndham Manor outbreak involves 144 coronavirus cases since an outbreak began on Oct. 21. There have been 18 deaths at the home.

Halton has 37 outbreaks, including 19 institutional outbreaks at:

Nine long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Burloak in Burlington; Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, Mount Nemo Christian, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

Nine retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; and the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington;)

One hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The outbreak at Allendale involves 88 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths since starting on Nov. 13.

Public health has recorded 6,160 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 232 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

Niagara Public Health reported 232 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Public health said the numbers recorded were from data over two days since the agency did not report cases on New Year’s Day.

Overall, Niagara has had 4,183 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 930 active cases in the region as of Jan. 2.

Niagara health says a new outbreak was declared at St. Catharines COVID-19 unit on Thursday after two staffers tested positive for the virus.

The agency is already dealing with an outbreak at the Greater Niagara Falls General hospital which involves 66 patients and 81 staff members. There have been 10 deaths connected to the five units involved in the outbreak. The first started on Dec. 10 in Unit C.

Niagara region has 31 active outbreaks with 16 of them institutional at:

Four retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and River Road in Niagara Falls)

Six long-term care homes (Albright Manor in Lincoln, Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls; and West Park Health Centre in St. Catharines, )

Four nursing homes (Royal Rose Place in Welland, Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Valley Park Lodge and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland)

Three hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General, St. Catharines General and Hotel Dieu-Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.)

The outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge has grown to 226 coronavirus cases as of Thursday. There have been 24 deaths connected with COVID-19 since the surge began on Dec. 12.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 55 cases among 32 residents and 23 staff. The home has had seven deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

Sixty-eight of the region’s 142 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have passed at Niagara Health hospitals.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The region has had 961 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 118 active cases as of Jan. 2.

Public health says there are two new COVID-19 outbreaks at the Edgewater Gardens long-term care facility in Dunville and the Norfolk Association for Community Living facility in Simcoe.

One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at each location.

The region has five institutional outbreaks with the other three at Norview Lodge in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH and Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland. One staff member at each of those facilities also tested positive for COVID-19.

The two counties have had 35 combined COVID-19-connected deaths.

Brant County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County now has 939 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 21 more cases added on Saturday.

The region now has 210 active cases with five people receiving hospital care.

blic health reported another outbreak at St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre in Brantford which involves one case.

The region has eigth institutional outbreaks including six in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Our Lady of Providence, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. John’s College and W. Ross Macdonald.

There are two outbreaks in Paris at Telfer Place Retirement home and Park Lane Terrace.

An outbreak at the Fox Ridge LTCH in Brantford was declared over on Friday.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.