Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Blackwater guard insists he ‘acted correctly’ during Iraqi massacre after Trump pardon

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in Calgary hospital, two others in custody following shooting in city’s northeast

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted January 2, 2021 9:22 am
Roommate said victim was shot in the eye and was coherent when officers and EMS arrived on scene.
Roommate said victim was shot in the eye and was coherent when officers and EMS arrived on scene. Global News

Charges are pending for two people in custody after a shooting on New Year’s Day in the city’s northeast.

According to Calgary Police, officers were called to a home in the 5500 block of Centre Street N.E. around 10:45 p.m. Friday night.

A man who lives at the home was taken to hospital in serious condition and police said Saturday morning that his condition has since improved.

Read more: Teens wanted for murder of Calgary police officer turn themselves in

Jody Zaytsoff, the victim’s roommate, told Global News he called 9-1-1 when he heard a loud bang after an argument in the kitchen of the home.

“I could hear the argument happening, and all of a sudden you hear the bang and you know what it is,” Zaytsoff said. “The bullet had went through his eye socket and out his neck, he was still awake, I couldn’t believe it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two men were arrested a short distance away, and police said they found the gun believed to be used in the shooting.

“I get scared every time I hear it,” Zaytsoff said. “This is the second time this has happened here in the last six months.”

Read more: Victims of ‘targeted shooting’ in northeast Calgary identified, still no suspect identified

In May, a man in his forties was taken to hospital in stable condition after a shooting at the same home.

Police said at the time that bear spray may have been set off inside the home and that a number of people were taken into custody.

Click to play video 'Calgarians mourning the loss of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, killed in the line of duty' Calgarians mourning the loss of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, killed in the line of duty
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceShootingCalgary PoliceCalgary ShootingNew Year'sCentre Street Shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers