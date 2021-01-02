Man in Calgary hospital, two others in custody following shooting in city’s northeast

Charges are pending for two people in custody after a shooting on New Year’s Day in the city’s northeast.
According to Calgary Police, officers were called to a home in the 5500 block of Centre Street N.E. around 10:45 p.m. Friday night.
A man who lives at the home was taken to hospital in serious condition and police said Saturday morning that his condition has since improved.
Jody Zaytsoff, the victim’s roommate, told Global News he called 9-1-1 when he heard a loud bang after an argument in the kitchen of the home.
“I could hear the argument happening, and all of a sudden you hear the bang and you know what it is,” Zaytsoff said. “The bullet had went through his eye socket and out his neck, he was still awake, I couldn’t believe it.”
Two men were arrested a short distance away, and police said they found the gun believed to be used in the shooting.
“I get scared every time I hear it,” Zaytsoff said. “This is the second time this has happened here in the last six months.”
In May, a man in his forties was taken to hospital in stable condition after a shooting at the same home.
Police said at the time that bear spray may have been set off inside the home and that a number of people were taken into custody.
