Environment

Massive landslide in northern B.C. registered as earthquake in Juneau, Alaska

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Huge landslide near Taku River is second to hit B.C. backcountry in about a month
Concern is raised about damage to important salmon spawning grounds after a massive landslide comes down into the Taku River in northwestern B.C. on Christmas Eve. Aaron McArthur has more on an event that was so large it created a 2.9 magnitude earthquake.

A landslide that occurred in northern B.C. last month was so large it actually registered as a 2.9 magnitude earthquake in Juneau, Alaska.

The rockfall is believed to have been triggered on Christmas Eve along the Alaska-B.C. border, sending millions of cubic metres of rock falling thousands of feet into the Taku River valley.

Read more: Massive landslide on B.C.’s central coast created its own seismic event: geologist

Large trees were snapped like twigs as boulders, some the size of houses, came crashing down.

“It’s an ‘oh my god’ situation,” Jamie Tait from Tundra Helicopters in Atlin told Global News. He flew along the river to see the size and scale of the devastation.

“I’ve flown up and down that river for the better part of 40 years and you never see that stuff.”

Tait said the rock must have fallen about 4,000 vertical feet before hitting the bottom.

Landslide on remote B.C. inlet does massive damage
Landslide on remote B.C. inlet does massive damage – Dec 15, 2020

This is the second huge landslide that has occurred in B.C. in just over a month.

A landslide that happened in a remote inlet on B.C.’s central coast on Nov. 28 caused a shock that was equivalent to a 4.9-magnitude earthquake, experts say.

The slide occurred at Elliot Creek, just east of the head of Bute Inlet north of Powell River.

Part of the mountainside fell away and much of the debris crashed into an already swollen glacial lake, creating a wave 70 to 110 metres high.

An estimated 7.7 million cubic metres of water, mud and rock blasted downstream and roared into the inlet, forever altering some prime salmon spawning habitat.

Helicopter footage shows huge landslide near Bute Inlet on B.C. coast
Helicopter footage shows huge landslide near Bute Inlet on B.C. coast – Dec 14, 2020

The concern is the same for the Taku River slide and the damage it may have done to the salmon spawning grounds.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans confirmed it will be examining what happened and the consequences when the weather improves in the spring.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
