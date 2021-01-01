Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police group says family of slain officer not alone in grief

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 1, 2021 7:45 pm
Click to play video 'Calgary police say officer who was killed during traffic stop collision helped investigation into own death' Calgary police say officer who was killed during traffic stop collision helped investigation into own death
WATCH ABOVE: Chief Constable Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service said on Friday that Andrew Harnett, the officer killed in a collision as a vehicle fled a traffic stop, helped police with their investigation by recording pertinent information before he was struck.

While they may not be able to physically offer a hug or a shoulder to cry on, a group of Calgarians are doing everything they can to make sure the wife of an officer killed in the line of duty knows she’s not alone in her grief.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett was hit and dragged down the street by a vehicle he’d pulled over on New Year’s Eve. Sources told Global News Harnett and his wife are expecting a child.

Read more: ‘An outstanding person’: Calgary police officer killed during New Year’s Eve traffic stop

Tara Ernst, who runs the group Beyond the Blue which supports the spouses and families of police officers, visited a makeshift memorial site set up in Harnett’s memory at the place he was struck, and said the officer’s death has been an “unimaginable” start to the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a tough morning and a tough evening,” she said.

“The community piece right now is huge.

“It’s just something that sometimes only cop families can really understand — what we’re doing and what we’re going through.”

Tweet This

Ernst said it’s a “fragile” time for families of officers who put their lives on the line every day when they go to work.

“It’s a call that none of us want to hear or get,” she said.

Tara Ernst, with the organization Beyond the Blue, said the community wants to show its support for the family of Sgt. Andrew Harnett.
Tara Ernst, with the organization Beyond the Blue, said the community wants to show its support for the family of Sgt. Andrew Harnett. Global News

“We’re all just trying to navigate how we can help at this point with Sgt. Harnett’s family. We’re all just kind of doing our best right now to get through the day.

Trending Stories

“We’re here for her and she doesn’t have to do this alone. We’re definitely going to rally behind her and give her as much resources as we can.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 teens wanted for murder of Calgary police officer killed during traffic stop

Ernst said the group felt they wanted to do something to show their support to both the Harnett family, and the community that’s been shaken by the tragedy. They’re tying blue ribbons to trees in neighbourhoods across the city in memory of the fallen officer.

“Unfortunately, he’ll probably not get the funeral that he deserves,” she said. “And so this is a way to show our support for all the officers that are putting themselves on the line every day.”

Two teens are wanted on arrest warrants for first-degree murder in relation to Harnett’s death.

Click to play video 'Calgary mayor says his heart is with family of officer killed during traffic stop on New Years Eve, thanks police for all their efforts' Calgary mayor says his heart is with family of officer killed during traffic stop on New Years Eve, thanks police for all their efforts
Calgary mayor says his heart is with family of officer killed during traffic stop on New Years Eve, thanks police for all their efforts

— With files from Global News’ Jill Croteau

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSgt. Andrew HarnettCalgary Police officer killedBeyond the BlueBeyond the Blue CalgaryCalgary police officer deadCalgary police officer killed family supportSgt. Andrew Harnett familySgt. Andrew Harnett killedSgt. Harnett killed family support
Flyers
More weekly flyers