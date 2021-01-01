Kids ride Winnipeg Transit for free starting in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Some changes to Winnipeg Transit roll in on Jan. 1, 2021.

Starting in the new year, children are now able to ride the bus for free if they’re riding with a fare-paying customer.

This applies for children ages 11 and under, while previously only children ages five and under were able to ride for free.

Also starting Friday, one-time fares are up by five cents and monthly passes have increased from about one to two dollars depending on the pass.

Full fare for an adult or post-secondary student is now $3.05 while it’s $2.55 for a youth or senior.

Full fare for a monthly pass was $102.05 per month but now moves to $104.00.

For youth passes, the fare rises to $73.65 and $52.00 for seniors.

