Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Kids ride Winnipeg Transit for free starting in 2021

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted January 1, 2021 3:07 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus is seen in this file photo.
A Winnipeg Transit bus is seen in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News

Some changes to Winnipeg Transit roll in on Jan. 1, 2021.

Starting in the new year, children are now able to ride the bus for free if they’re riding with a fare-paying customer.

This applies for children ages 11 and under, while previously only children ages five and under were able to ride for free.

Read more: The Forks goes virtual for New Year’s Eve party in the comfort of your own home

Also starting Friday, one-time fares are up by five cents and monthly passes have increased from about one to two dollars depending on the pass.

Trending Stories

Full fare for an adult or post-secondary student is now $3.05 while it’s $2.55 for a youth or senior.

Full fare for a monthly pass was $102.05 per month but now moves to $104.00.

Story continues below advertisement

For youth passes, the fare rises to $73.65 and $52.00 for seniors.

Click to play video 'Push to shop local is working, Winnipeg business owners say' Push to shop local is working, Winnipeg business owners say
Push to shop local is working, Winnipeg business owners say
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransitBusWinnipeg TransitWinnipeg busTransit Fares.free transit kidswinnipeg transit fees
Flyers
More weekly flyers