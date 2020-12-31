Gibsons, B.C., man charged with second-degree murder in death of family member

Send this page to someone via email

A Gibsons B.C. man has been charged with the second-degree murder of his family member.

Kevin Christopher Webster has now been taken into custody in the death of Moirin Webster, Sunshine Coast RCMP confirmed.

Her body was discovered inside a home near Sargent Road and School Road on Sunday and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.

Police have not confirmed but a local church has identified Moirin as Kevin’s mother.

The Christ The King Community Church posted on Facebook that the Webster family is deeply loved by the church and that it is banding together to offer support for grieving family members.

Kevin Webster is expected to make his first court appearance in Sechelt on Jan. 6.