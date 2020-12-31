Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Gibsons, B.C., man charged with second-degree murder in death of family member

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 7:04 pm
Sunshine Coast RCMP said a man has now been taken into custody following the death of a woman in Gibsons on Dec. 27, 2020.
Sunshine Coast RCMP said a man has now been taken into custody following the death of a woman in Gibsons on Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Gibsons B.C. man has been charged with the second-degree murder of his family member.

Kevin Christopher Webster has now been taken into custody in the death of Moirin Webster, Sunshine Coast RCMP confirmed.

Read more: ‘Please stay away’: B.C. tourist towns urge outsiders to stay home under COVID-19

Her body was discovered inside a home near Sargent Road and School Road on Sunday and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.

Police have not confirmed but a local church has identified Moirin as Kevin’s mother.

Trending Stories

The Christ The King Community Church posted on Facebook that the Webster family is deeply loved by the church and that it is banding together to offer support for grieving family members.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. tourist towns telling people to stay away' B.C. tourist towns telling people to stay away
B.C. tourist towns telling people to stay away – Apr 1, 2020

Kevin Webster is expected to make his first court appearance in Sechelt on Jan. 6.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHITHomicide TeamGibsonsSunshine Coast RCMPKevin WebsterGibsons BCGibsons homicideGibsons murderMoirin Webster
Flyers
More weekly flyers