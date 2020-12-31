Menu

Sports

Czech Republic hammers Austria to advance to quarterfinals at world juniors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2020 5:26 pm
Czech Republic celebrate the win over Austria during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Czech Republic celebrate the win over Austria during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Czech Republic clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship with a 7-0 win over Austria on Thursday.

The Czech Republic went 2-2 in the preliminary round to lock up fourth place in five-team Group B. Austria was 0-4 this year and has not won any of its 21 games at the top level of the tournament.

Austria scored just one goal in four games at Rogers Place.

READ MORE: Russia tops Austria 7-1 at world juniors in Edmonton

The Czech Republic outshot Austria 61-15.

Martin Lang had two goals for the Czech Republic, while Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added singles.

The Czech Republic will face the winner of Thursday’s second game between Canada and Finland in the quarterfinals.

READ MORE: Finland to give Canada first stiff test in world junior men’s hockey championship

The United States was scheduled to face Sweden in the final game of the preliminary round on Thursday night.

The quarterfinals are Saturday, the semifinals are Monday and the final is Tuesday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
