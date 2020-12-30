Russia tops Austria 7-1 at world juniors in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Austria scored its first goal of the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday, but couldn’t muster a win over the dominant Russians.

Vancouver Canucks prospect Vasili Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, leading Russia to a 7-1 win over Austria in Edmonton.

Rodion Amirov, Marat Khusnutdinov, Artemi Knyazev, Yegor Afanasiev and Arseni Gritsyuk also scored for the Russians.

Senna Peeters registered Austria’s lone goal, finding the back of the net 7:38 into the second period.

Russia’s Artur Akhtyamov had 17 saves, and Austrian goalie Jakob Brandner stopped 43 of the 50 shots he faced.

The victory improves Russia’s record to 2-0-0-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, regulation losses), while Austria remains winless.

Russia will face a tough test on Wednesday when the face Sweden (2-0) in preliminary round play. Austria will battle the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Unites States 7, Czech Republic 0

The United States recorded its second straight shutout on Tuesday, beating the Czech Republic 7-0.

Coming off an 11-0 win over Austria on Boxing Day, the U.S. improved to 2-1.

The Czech Republic, which upset Russia 2-0 on Sunday, is now 1-2.

American goaltender Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the shutout.

Bobby Brink and Trevor Zegras led the Americans with two goals apiece, while Arthur Kaliyev and Cole Caufield and Matthew Boldy also scored. Zegras and Cam York added three assists apiece.

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Quinton Byfield tallied six points, leading the Canadians to a 10-0 trouncing of Switzerland on Tuesday.

Byfield, who was picked second overall by the L.A. Kings at the NHL draft in October, had two goals and four assists in the victory.

Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier registered two goals, while Philip Tomasino, Dylan Cozens, Ryan Suzuki, Connor McMichael, Cole Perfetti and Kaden Ghule also scored for Canada (3-0).

Switzerland will meet Germany (0-1-2) on Wednesday. The Canadians will finish out the preliminary round on Thursday when they face Finland (2-0).