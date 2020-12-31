Coronavirus: Lethbridge businesses adapt to different New Year’s resolutions

Common sayings like, “out with the old and in with the new,” or “new year, new me” are popular this time of year as people roll over the calendar. However, it seems to be even more prevalent this year as we get ready to close out 2020 — a year centred around the COVID -19 pandemic.

“The connection of COVID and the New Year hitting is like people are ready to turn over a new leaf and really mean it, not just do it for the first week,” said Kimberly Kiczula, founder of Go To Girl Solutions.

Setting life-changing goals to start a fresh year isn’t a new concept. Popular ones are often to quit smoking or get in shape, but with current COVID-19 restrictions, Alberta gyms are closed for the time being. People are finding ways to still put fitness at the top of the list, like taking up running outdoors.

“We’ve seen an uptick in new people,” said Erin Pinder, co-owner of Runner’s Soul in Lethbridge.

She said running is a safe activity during the pandemic because you can do it alone and outside. Pinder added it’s not just good for your physical fitness, but mentally as well, something many are also wanting to work on in 2021.

“It’s a good time to think and it really improves your mood. I know everybody who has a runner in their life can attest to that, that we are always happier when we have a run done,” said Pinder.

Runners Soul is planning to do several virtual programs so runners can still experience the community aspect of running, while keeping their distance.

Kiczula, who owns a cleaning, decluttering and organizing company in Lethbridge, said with so many people stuck at home, organizing and decluttering is quickly becoming a popular trend, topping many New Year’s resolution lists.

“They are overwhelmed by it and nobody right now needs more overwhelm and with extra time at home people are just going, ‘You know what? I’m just going to tackle that’,” she added.

Kiczula said your living space can be a reflection of your headspace — a chaotic countertop or closet can mean we are feeling the same way. She said it’s important to keep it simple and small, “you need to start in one closet, one cupboard and do that space.”

As people become more into organizing and decluttering, Go to Girl Solutions is planning a free community market for the public, where people can drop off their gently used, but still in good condition, items. The market will be held on the third Friday of every month.

Kiczula added, even though 2020 might not have been everyone’s ideal year, don’t forget to look for the positives, and bring those with you into 2021.