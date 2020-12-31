Inmate, 2 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Willow Cree Healing Lodge

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a minimum-security facility for men near Duck Lake, Sask.

The offender at Willow Cree Healing Lodge (WCHL) is being medically isolated in a house-style residence within the institution, according to a press release on Thursday.

CSC officials said the two employees who tested positive are self-isolating at home until cleared to return to work. They added that close contacts of the symptomatic individuals are also self-isolating and have been tested.

“We recognize the importance of strong infection prevention and control measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are monitoring this situation closely and diligently, and we continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures,” read a CSC statement.

“We continue to actively screen employees entering all our institutions, and, all employees and inmates at WCHL are equipped with medical masks and face shields. We have also increased cleaning and disinfecting at WCHL.”

CSC said it’s working with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and local public health authorities.

There are currently 41 offenders at the facility, according to the press release.

At this time, CSC said visits are temporarily suspended at WCHL.

Duck Lake is approximately 75 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

