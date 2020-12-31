Person dead after 2-alarm fire in Toronto

Officials say a person is dead after a two-alarm fire in Toronto late Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Glenhome and Clovelly avenues, near Oakwood and Eglinton avenues, at 9:50 p.m.
Posts from the Toronto police Twitter account said there were reports of a house on fire.
A spokesperson for Toronto fire said the blaze was deemed a two-alarm and added that several people were able to make it out of the basement and one person from the second floor had minor smoke inhalation.
A deceased victim was located in the rear of the first floor, the spokesperson said.
It’s unclear if the incident is being considered suspicious. An investigation is underway by fire crews, police and the Ontario fire marshal.
