Canada

Person dead after 2-alarm fire in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 9:46 am
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal fire in the area of Glenhome and Clovelly avenues late Wednesday.
Officials say a person is dead after a two-alarm fire in Toronto late Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Glenhome and Clovelly avenues, near Oakwood and Eglinton avenues, at 9:50 p.m.

Posts from the Toronto police Twitter account said there were reports of a house on fire.

A spokesperson for Toronto fire said the blaze was deemed a two-alarm and added that several people were able to make it out of the basement and one person from the second floor had minor smoke inhalation.

A deceased victim was located in the rear of the first floor, the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if the incident is being considered suspicious. An investigation is underway by fire crews, police and the Ontario fire marshal.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontoFatal FireToronto FireToronto fire servicesEglinton and OakwoodGlenhome and Clovelly avenues
