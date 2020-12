Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Fire Services says a man was pulled from a sixth-floor unit at a downtown Toronto hotel early Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Yonge Street, between Wellington and Colborne streets, at around 4 a.m.

A man in his 40s was transported to hospital in critical condition by paramedics.

Fire officials said an investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Advertisement