Man in his 60s dead in scuba diving incident off West Vancouver, B.C.: police

Police in West Vancouver, B.C., say a man has died while scuba diving in waters off a local park.
A statement from police says officers responded to a report of a diver in distress at Whytecliff Park, near the Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood, just before 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
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It says fellow divers, firefighters and air ambulance paramedics tried to save the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.
Police say the man was in his 60s
They say there are no early indications of suspicious circumstances in the death.
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.
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