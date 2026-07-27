Southern Saskatchewan RCMP detachment ‘destroyed’ by fire, police say

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A southern Saskatchewan police detachment was destroyed by fire over the weekend, police say.

Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release that a fire at the Morse detachment was reported at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

“The detachment was destroyed by the fire,” police said, adding that no one was injured and the building was unoccupied at the time.

In a social media post Monday, the Town of Morse thanked the fire department and residents for quickly taking action despite an unexpected challenge.

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“During the response, one of the town’s fire hydrants unexpectedly failed, creating a significant challenge for firefighters,” the post said. The town said the hydrant had been tested and confirmed operational in the spring but failed during the emergency.

RCMP said fire investigators with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency were on-site Monday. Police do not believe the fire is suspicious.

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Mounties will continue policing the area with support from officers with the Swift Current Rural RCMP.

“We’ve lost the detachment but this does not change our commitment to keeping the communities in the detachment area safe,” Saskatchewan RCMP south district operations officer, Insp. Jill McLaren said in the release.

McLaren said the provincial police have contingency plans in place for these situations. For in-detachment needs, such as criminal record checks, Morse residents are being asked to travel almost 60 kilometres to the nearby city of Swift Current.