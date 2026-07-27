Python recovering after found in vehicle engine compartment in Mississauga

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A python turned up in an unexpected place earlier this month when a Mississauga, Ont., resident found it in the engine compartment of their vehicle.

The resident called a mechanic about the slithery surprise and Mississauga Animal Services arrived shortly after.

“One officer reached into the engine,” a Facebook post by the city read. “To everyone’s shock, the python calmly climbed right onto their arm for a safe rescue.”

According to the city, the snake was dehydrated and had received a few minor scratches but is now recovering at the Mississauga Animal Shelter and receiving proper care.

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“Calls like this show how ready our officers are for anything, from pets to exotic animals, all to keep our community safe,” the city said.

Ball pythons, like the one found in the vehicle, are a species of snake native to regions of western and central Africa, according to the Toronto Zoo. They are also known as royal pythons.

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The snakes can live for up to 30 years and grow to one to 1.5 metres as adults, with some having reached up to 1.83 metres.

They are very popular in the pet trade, often being sold as “beginner pets” due to their docile temperaments and manageable size.

The city did not say if animal services or the shelter has identified an owner of the snake.