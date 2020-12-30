NDG couple don capes and cowls, channel power of Batman to raise money for kids in halfway houses

Send this page to someone via email

A couple from NDG are enlisting the help of the Dark Knight himself to help out local kids living in halfway houses.

Jonah Carson and Katie Nicol, both 31, launched the Batman for Batshaw campaign after they found out many children in the youth protection system do not have access to technology.

“They have one computer that they share between 25 to 30 kids, so it’s really not a lot,” said Katie Nicol, one the campaign’s creators.

She said the poor access to technology can force children to miss school, meetings with social workers, therapists or family members.

“We feel like access to technology, access to online is something that we take for granted so easily. It’s so easy for most of us. And these kids don’t have that. And it’s not their fault they’re in that situation,” Nicol said.

Story continues below advertisement

She and Carson decided to use his love for Batman to raise money and awareness in a fun way. They share funny pictures and videos of a Batman figurine in various festive situations, bringing laughs and funds at the same time.

Read more: Batshaw project in Beaconsfield still marred by delays

“The response has been amazing, because the people who have really shown support in the community are people that are grinding out, working at the shopping store. They’re like total randos who are out there just working on the front lines,” Carson said.

“It’s been able to bring people together and to really make them feel like the way they’re helping makes a difference.”

The couple has raised nearly $4,600 of their $7,500 goal. Donations will remain open until Jan. 1.

2:07 COVID-19 pandemic not deterring travelers from seeking the sun this holiday season COVID-19 pandemic not deterring travelers from seeking the sun this holiday season

Advertisement