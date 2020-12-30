COVID-19: Masks encouraged in seating areas at Calgary outdoor skating rinks

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians are now encouraged to wear face coverings in some areas of public outdoor skating rinks as officials are finding people have been flocking to parks and ice surfaces amid COVID-19 pandemic closures.

Peak times at most popular rinks are between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to bylaw duty inspector Susan Wall.

“Park spaces and ice rinks were monitored in locations where distancing at entry points of these locations can be a concern,” Wall said.

“In an effort to enhance safety, we would like to ask Calgarians to consider going at alternate times so that physical distancing can be maintained.”

The city also said anyone visiting the popular skating spot of the Bowness Lagoon must keep two metres away from people who aren’t in their household and wear a mask when that isn’t possible.

“Due to safety concerns, face coverings or masks will now be a recommended when tying skates in bench areas or using fire pits and remain a requirement when you cannot maintain two metres from anyone outside of your household,” Calgary Parks superintendent Justin Brown said.

“We ask that everyone spread out while putting on their skates and that they do so as quickly as possible, so others may use the benches and avoid crowding.”

People are encouraged to wear masks at the seating areas around outdoor rinks. Global News

If skating spots are crowded, people are advised to wait in line or come back at another time. Times skating periods may also be implemented if crowds are big enough.

The city said new signs will be posted at rinks advising people of the new recommendations.

Ticketing continues

In the past week, the city said 28 tickets have been given out, the majority of which were for Public Health Act violations.

Twenty-two people have been fined upwards of $1,200 for defying provincial laws in Calgary since Dec. 23, bringing the total number of tickets to 69 since Nov. 24.

In the same timeframe, six people were ticketed for not wearing a face covering, which is mandated by a City of Calgary bylaw, and comes with a fine of $100 for a first offence.

A total of 67 face-covering bylaw tickets have been given out since Aug. 1.

The city said peace officers were patrolling malls on Boxing Day, as well as responding to concerns reported over the holiday, and found that the majority of people were complying with health measures in both situations.