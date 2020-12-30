Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Waterloo reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 543

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 3:58 pm
Click to play video 'Epidemiologist on rising COVID-19 case counts in Ontario and the vaccines' Epidemiologist on rising COVID-19 case counts in Ontario and the vaccines
Despite COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in Ontario and the province reporting its first cases of a new variant of the virus, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the arrival of several vaccines in Canada and there may be more on the horizon. Dr. Raywat Deonandan Epidemiologist speaks with Miranda Anthistle.

Waterloo Region reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 5,828.

Active cases in the region have jumped by 25 from the previous day to 543. That includes 38 people in the hospital with 11 of those being in an intensive care unit.

Read more: Doug Ford says he knew of finance minister’s trip 2 weeks ago, should have asked him to return then

The death toll of 165 remains unchanged from the previous day.

Another 92 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That lifts the total number of resolved cases to 5,118.

Five more COVID-19 outbreaks were declared on Wednesday, raising the total active outbreaks to 31.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the new outbreaks at a food processing workplace has 29 confirmed cases connected to it. It’s the second outbreak at the facility after one was declared in April.

Click to play video 'Ontario MPP facing backlash over tropical vacation during lockdown order' Ontario MPP facing backlash over tropical vacation during lockdown order
Ontario MPP facing backlash over tropical vacation during lockdown order

No new cases were reported at region’s largest outbreak — the Cambridge Country Manor where 60 residents and 63 staff members have tested positive and 12 residents have died.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cargill resumes work at Guelph, Ont., plant following COVID-19 outbreak

Ontario is reporting 2,923 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, another new record for cases within 24 hours. The provincial total now stands at 178,831.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,474 as 19 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeKitchenerKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID-19 numbersWaterloo COVID-19 update
Flyers
More weekly flyers