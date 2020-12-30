Waterloo reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 543

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 5,828.

Active cases in the region have jumped by 25 from the previous day to 543. That includes 38 people in the hospital with 11 of those being in an intensive care unit.

The death toll of 165 remains unchanged from the previous day.

Another 92 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That lifts the total number of resolved cases to 5,118.

Five more COVID-19 outbreaks were declared on Wednesday, raising the total active outbreaks to 31.

One of the new outbreaks at a food processing workplace has 29 confirmed cases connected to it. It’s the second outbreak at the facility after one was declared in April.

No new cases were reported at region’s largest outbreak — the Cambridge Country Manor where 60 residents and 63 staff members have tested positive and 12 residents have died.

Ontario is reporting 2,923 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, another new record for cases within 24 hours. The provincial total now stands at 178,831.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,474 as 19 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues