Total active coronavirus cases below 3K in Saskatchewan, 3 more deaths reported

Three more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing Saskatchewan’s total up to 154.

The recently deceased were all in the Saskatoon zone, with one in their 30s, another in their 60s and the last in the 80-plus age group, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were a total of 147 new cases in Wednesday’s daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 15,160 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 152.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 44, while there are 25 in far north east, 17 in south east, 13 in Saskatoon, 10 in north central, nine in north west, seven in central east, five in north east, four in far north west, three in south central as well as two in south west. Residence information is still pending for eight new infections.

There are currently 2,949 active cases in the province, health officials said. This is the lowest number since Nov. 24 when there were 2,927.

In the province, 151 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Officials said 378 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 12,057.

According to the press release, 1,475 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 424,533 tests have been carried out in the province.

Provincial government officials said 2,942 vaccinations were completed up to Tuesday as part of the pilot program in Regina and as part of the vaccine delivery plan’s first phase in Saskatoon.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide provincial updates on COVID-19 and the ongoing vaccination process at 3 p.m.

