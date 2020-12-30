Toronto plans further restrictions on businesses as city braces for COVID-19 surge

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s chief medical officer of health says the city will announce new restrictions on businesses early next week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen De Villa says these steps are meant to create as much distance and safety as possible for employees while keeping businesses open.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The new restrictions come after Toronto reported a record 1,069 new cases today, up from 957 cases it reported Tuesday.

De Villa also says that every neighbourhood in Toronto would now qualify for Ontario’s red zone of restrictions, the second-highest level in the province’s recovery framework.

Mayor John Tory also announced that emergency daycare services would be available for front-line workers as Toronto’s lockdown continues into January.

Story continues below advertisement

He also says that the city’s free lunch programs will continue for children even as schools remain closed after the winter holidays end.