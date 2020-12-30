Menu

Health

Toronto plans further restrictions on businesses as city braces for COVID-19 surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2020 12:56 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths' Coronavirus: Toronto reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto's chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa reported 1,069 new COVID-19 cases in Toronto on Wednesday, and four new deaths. Dr. de Villa said Wednesday’s cases are a record high for the second day in a row.

Toronto’s chief medical officer of health says the city will announce new restrictions on businesses early next week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen De Villa says these steps are meant to create as much distance and safety as possible for employees while keeping businesses open.

The new restrictions come after Toronto reported a record 1,069 new cases today, up from 957 cases it reported Tuesday.

Read more: Toronto records 1,069 new coronavirus cases, top local doctor ‘not convinced’ of link to Christmas

De Villa also says that every neighbourhood in Toronto would now qualify for Ontario’s red zone of restrictions, the second-highest level in the province’s recovery framework.

Mayor John Tory also announced that emergency daycare services would be available for front-line workers as Toronto’s lockdown continues into January.

He also says that the city’s free lunch programs will continue for children even as schools remain closed after the winter holidays end.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesTorontoToronto Public HealthWorkplacenew restrictions Toronto businessesToronto COVID-19 workplaces
