Firefighters tackle rooftop blaze at Napanee, Ont., Goodyear plant

Firefighters were called to the Goodyear plant in Napanee, Ont., Wednesday morning to respond to a fire.

According to a tweet from the deputy chief of the Greater Napanee Emergency Services, John Koenig, the ceiling of the manufacturing section of the plant caught fire while contractors were welding. The plant is on a seasonal shutdown but has contractors and maintenance crews working over the holidays.

Koenig says the ceiling was highly flammable due to buildup of fine dust from the tire manufacturing process.

He added that damage to the building was substantial, since there was a significant amount of electrical wiring in the ceiling. Koenig did not have an exact dollar amount in damages.

He said the fire started after 8 a.m. and was under control around 10 a.m.

GNES and Stone Mills attend a working roof top fire at Goodyear. Fire is under control crews conducting overhaul and searching for extension. @Greater_Napanee @NapEmergServ pic.twitter.com/pMwckmcUyT — DeputyChief813 (@DChief813) December 30, 2020