Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters tackle rooftop blaze at Napanee, Ont., Goodyear plant

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Crews were called to the Goodyear plant in Napanee, Ont., Wednesday morning to battle a rooftop fire.
Crews were called to the Goodyear plant in Napanee, Ont., Wednesday morning to battle a rooftop fire. Deputychief813 / Twitter

Firefighters were called to the Goodyear plant in Napanee, Ont., Wednesday morning to respond to a fire.

According to a tweet from the deputy chief of the Greater Napanee Emergency Services, John Koenig, the ceiling of the manufacturing section of the plant caught fire while contractors were welding. The plant is on a seasonal shutdown but has contractors and maintenance crews working over the holidays.

 

Read more: Employee claims Goodyear is forcing Napanee workers to use vacation pay during plant shutdown

Koenig says the ceiling was highly flammable due to buildup of fine dust from the tire manufacturing process.

He added that damage to the building was substantial, since there was a significant amount of electrical wiring in the ceiling. Koenig did not have an exact dollar amount in damages.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He said the fire started after 8 a.m. and was under control around 10 a.m.

 

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FirefightersGoodyearNapanee FireNapanee FirefightersStone Mills fireGoodyear plantGoodyear plant firegoodyear plant fire napaneenapanee fire goodyear
Flyers
More weekly flyers