Employee claims Goodyear is forcing Napanee workers to use vacation pay during plant shutdown

Earlier this month, Goodyear suspended operations at its plant in Napanee due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A longtime Goodyear employee, whom Global News granted anonymity due to fear of retribution, says the company is forcing employees to use their vacation time and sick days while the plant is shut down.

The worker says a message was sent to employees on Monday by a Goodyear Alert emergency notification system, saying: “Holiday pay and banked emergency leave hours will be utilized… If necessary, Napanee team members will be paid for the remainder of this pay period using pay code ‘community disaster.’”

The source told Global News that as of Wednesday, employees have not been provided with any other alternatives, other than using their vacation time while the plant is closed.

Global News reached out to the operations manager at Goodyear, who did not comment on the allegations made by the employee but did provide a statement.

“Goodyear has temporarily suspended operations at all Americas manufacturing plants until further notice, including at our Napanee, Ontario plant,” says Barbara Hatala, the operations and non-wired communications manager for the Americas.

“Goodyear-Napanee is not in receipt of any federal or provincial funding in relation to COVID-19. Compensation during this period has been determined on a plant-by-plant basis, due to several varying factors, including temporary shutdown duration, government and local requirements, and workforce agreements.”

Gilles Levasseur, a University of Ottawa professor who specializes in labour law, says companies “cannot force” employees to use their vacation time.

“Employees are there to exercise their rights, you cannot force them to use their vacation,” Levasseur says.

Levasseur believes Goodyear is using this tactic as a precautionary measure in case the plant closes down permanently.

“If they decide to close permanently for whatever reason, the company is liable for the vacation pay that has not been used or cashed out. If the money is not available, directors become personally liable for the actual salaries of the employees.”

Goodyear has confirmed that production at the Napanee plant was to be suspended until at least April 3 due to a decline in market demand.