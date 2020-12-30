Halifax to host local performers in virtual New Year’s Eve celebration

Send this page to someone via email

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Halifax Regional Municipality is preparing to host a virtual celebration for New Year’s Eve.

The event, NYE2021, will feature live performances in “the most advanced stage production in HFX NYE history,” the city said in a release.

Performers will include Juno winner JRDN, Jules Bangsworth, Knotez, Leanne Hoffman, Loviet, Owen O Sound Lee and national headliner Ria Mae.

The event will begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday and will be livestreamed on the Eastlink YouTube channel and Eastlink Community TV, the city said.

There will also be a 30-minute virtual pre-show before the event, featuring Jules Bangsworth and other guests. The pre-show will include interviews with the artists, as well as “dance music and a new visual experience showcasing the City Hall holiday projection.”

Story continues below advertisement

The countdown to the new year will begin at 11:59 p.m.

2:33 Christmas spirit perseveres amid coronavirus pandemic Christmas spirit perseveres amid coronavirus pandemic

In addition, the city said Halifax Transit will be made free after 6 p.m. on Thursday in support of M.A.D.D Halifax.

“Offering free fares during this period of time is not meant to encourage people to use transit, the intent is to provide a safe transportation option for those who do decide to travel on New Year’s Eve,” the city said.