Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Halifax to host local performers in virtual New Year’s Eve celebration

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 11:20 am
Click to play video 'Tips to successfully set goals for the new year' Tips to successfully set goals for the new year
Certified life coach Sabrina Greer shares some tips and goal-setting methods to set gears for 2021 without exhausting yourself from the added stress from 2020.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Halifax Regional Municipality is preparing to host a virtual celebration for New Year’s Eve.

The event, NYE2021, will feature live performances in “the most advanced stage production in HFX NYE history,” the city said in a release.

Performers will include Juno winner JRDN, Jules Bangsworth, Knotez, Leanne Hoffman, Loviet, Owen O Sound Lee and national headliner Ria Mae.

Read more: Coronavirus — New Year’s celebrations altered by restrictions

The event will begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday and will be livestreamed on the Eastlink YouTube channel and Eastlink Community TV, the city said.

There will also be a 30-minute virtual pre-show before the event, featuring Jules Bangsworth and other guests. The pre-show will include interviews with the artists, as well as “dance music and a new visual experience showcasing the City Hall holiday projection.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The countdown to the new year will begin at 11:59 p.m.

Click to play video 'Christmas spirit perseveres amid coronavirus pandemic' Christmas spirit perseveres amid coronavirus pandemic
Christmas spirit perseveres amid coronavirus pandemic

In addition, the city said Halifax Transit will be made free after 6 p.m. on Thursday in support of M.A.D.D Halifax.

“Offering free fares during this period of time is not meant to encourage people to use transit, the intent is to provide a safe transportation option for those who do decide to travel on New Year’s Eve,” the city said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHRMNew Year's Eve20/20New Year2021virtual concertHRM new yearsNYE 2021Virtual NYEvirtual party
Flyers
More weekly flyers